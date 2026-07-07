ExperienceMINT™ Launches ELEVATE™ – Bringing Intelligent Experiences to Retail that Increase Conversion by 25%-50% and Reduce Returns by 50%

BOSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExperienceMINT™ launches ELEVATE™, an intelligent retail experience that helps retailers and consumer brands turn physical locations into measurable, high-performing customer experiences and revenue engines. The platform combines design, interactive touchscreens, AI-powered sales support, immersive visualization, audience engagement analytics, and turnkey installation into a customized retail solution. ELEVATE can deliver an additional 25%-50% increase in conversion while reducing returns by up to 50%.

Physical retail has long lacked the same level of measurement, personalization and optimization available in digital commerce. ELEVATE™ brings ecommerce personalization and data to help shoppers discover, compare and select products in-store, while giving brands actionable insights into how customers engage, what influences purchase decisions and where opportunities exist to improve conversion, reduce returns and increase revenue.

“Most retail environments still rely on static displays, product packaging and limited associate availability, leading to lost sales, lower engagement and higher return rates,” said Andrew Pierce, CEO of ExperienceMINT. “ELEVATE brings digital-style performance intelligence to physical retail, helping brands understand how shoppers engage, what influences their decisions and how each location can perform better. It builds on decades of experience in the retail industry, plus innovative AI technology that complements MINT’s already successful retail services.”



ELEVATE consists of three major components:

Product Wizard: An interactive in-store touchscreen that helps shoppers explore products, compare options, review specifications, view available sizes and colors, and receive guided recommendations. Product Wizard also serves as a sales enablement tool for associates, making the full product catalog easier to present, explain and demonstrate.

Glas: An AI-powered visualization experience that helps customers see products in context. For fashion, bridal, outdoor, beauty and other consumer categories, Glas can show shoppers how products look on them or how they fit into aspirational lifestyle settings, helping reduce uncertainty and shorten the path from interest to purchase.

AI Agent: AI Voice Agents engage prospects and customers instantly — responding in seconds with conversations that sound human, resolve issues, and keep revenue moving forward. Human support is available if needed — powerful AI agents handle the work, backed by real people ensuring success at every step. Every conversation fuels smarter strategy. AI Agent surfaces patterns, risks and opportunities.

“The MINT Interactive Product Wizard solution has been a major factor in our sales success,” said Kevin Shim, Co-CEO at NECOA. “The customers love the experience and ability to see all the products we offer, and the sales associates use it to deliver the best presentation with each customer. Further, the AiAgent solution is quite impressive and natural for customers to use.”

Unlike traditional retail buildouts that can require significant infrastructure, planning and development time, ELEVATE is installed, hosted and supported by ExperienceMINT. The platform can be deployed quickly and customized to each brand’s products, audience, retail footprint and sales goals.

“The MINT team exceeded our expectations on our launch in the market,” said Shim. “With a first-class design and incredible experiential solutions, we opened on time with an incredible looking store and kiosk! Our customers love the look and experience the store delivers. MINT’s project management of the entire process was also worry-free, which was a big benefit!”

ELEVATE is not another standalone screen or AI tool, but an intelligent, immersive experience that helps customers make better decisions and brands turn physical locations into measurable revenue engines. Learn more at https://elevate.experiencemint.com/.

About ExperienceMINT™

ExperienceMINT™ is a leader in intelligent retail experiences and retail performance infrastructure. The company helps retailers and consumer brands turn physical locations into measurable, high-performing customer experiences and revenue engines. MINT’s ELEVATE™ platform combines retail design, AI-powered product guidance and sales support, audience and engagement analytics, and manufacturing into a customized solution that increases conversion rates by 25-50% while reducing returns by up to 50%.



MINT enables organizations to understand, measure, and optimize physical retail environments with the same level of intelligence that has long been available in digital commerce. For more information, visit ExperienceMINT.com.

Media Contact

Mark Fredrickson

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801-806-0161

mark@snappconner.com

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