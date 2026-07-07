BriaCell Engages Consulting and Branding Firms to Support Commercial and Market Access Evaluation of Bria-IMT™

Charles River Associates (CRA) to evaluate epidemiology, pricing, prescriber dynamics, and market access potential for Bria-IMT in metastatic breast cancer in the US

Kaleio to support brand strategies and customized commercial-readiness solutions

Bria-IMT is currently being evaluated in Bria-Cell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer





PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced that it has engaged Charles River Associates (CRA) (Nasdaq: CRAI) and Kaleio, Inc. to support commercial strategy, market access evaluation and brand planning for Bria-IMT.

Bria-IMT is currently being evaluated in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06072612) in metastatic breast cancer and is not a commercially approved therapy. These engagements represent a prudent commercial-readiness step as BriaCell continues to evaluate BRIA-IMT and prepares for potential future commercialization planning and strategic discussions, subject to successful clinical development and applicable regulatory approvals.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell’s engagement of Charles River Associates and Kaleio, Inc. to support commercial strategy, market access evaluation, and brand planning for Bria‑IMT, the potential commercialization and market access opportunities for Bria‑IMT, any potential future commercialization planning and strategic discussions, and the ongoing evaluation of Bria‑IMT in BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com