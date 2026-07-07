Cytokinetics Announces Three Late-Breaking Science Abstracts at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026

Hot Line Presentation of Primary Results from ACACIA-HCM to Elaborate on Positive Topline Results in Patients with Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Company to Host In-Person and Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Results from Late-Breaking Science Presentations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three Late Breaking Science abstracts were accepted for presentation at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, taking place August 28-31 in Munich, Germany, including a Hot Line presentation of the primary results from ACACIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Hot Line and Late-Breaking Science Presentations

Title: ACACIA-HCM: Aficamten for Symptomatic Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Session Title: Hot Line 1

Session Time: 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 11:45 – 11:55 AM CEST

Location: Munich, Main Auditorium (Hall B3)

Title: Effect of Aficamten on Cardiac Structure and Function in Patients with Symptomatic Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - Results from the ACACIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: Sheila Hegde, M.D., MPH, Assistant Professor, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center – Dallas, TX and Affiliate Faculty, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Time: 4:15 – 5:15 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 4:15 – 4:30 PM CEST

Location: Achgabat (Hall A3)

Title: Aficamten vs. Metoprolol Monotherapy in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy According to Pre-Trial Treatment in MAPLE-HCM

Presenter: Fernando Dominguez, M.D., Ph.D., Consultant Cardiologist, Hospital Universitario Puerta De Hierro Majadahonda – Madrid, Spain

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Time: 4:15 – 5:15 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 4:30 – 4:45 PM CEST

Location: Achgabat (Hall A3)

Investor Event and Webcast

Cytokinetics will host an in-person and virtual investor event onsite at ESC to discuss results from the Late-Breaking Science presentations at the Congress. Additional details including the date, time and registration information will be announced at a later date.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following positive topline results in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), the company plans to discuss the results with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the enrollment, expected results or timing of completion of any of our clinical trials, the clinical meaningfulness, persuasiveness or interpretation of clinical trial results, including for purposes of regulatory approval, labeling, or market acceptance, the results of long-term, secondary or exploratory analyses, including analyses of time to first cardiovascular event, statements relating to our ability to obtain regulatory approval for aficamten in nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in any jurisdiction by any particular date, if ever, the number of patients comprising the eligible treatment population for aficamten, or market acceptance of aficamten for the treatment of nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics’ drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics’ ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics’ drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics’ drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the risk factors included in Cytokinetics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

MYQORZO® is a registered trademark of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and the European Union.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757