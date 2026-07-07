Die Bonder Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 11.08 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Die Bonder Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Die Bonder Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 7.78 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 11.08 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 3.62% during 2026–2035.”

AI, IoT, and Advanced Computing Applications to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Packaging innovations driven by growing demand for better chips in data centres, cloud computing and edge applications, and increasing adoption of AI, IoT and HPC systems are translating into strong business prospects for the bonder equipment makers. The IDC 2025 indicators and the CHIPS programme progress reports indicate that more than 70% of advanced node fabrication is taking place in Asia-Pacific plants. The OECD Digital Economy Outlook 2025 finds that AI-based automation solutions have been deployed by more than 90% of industrial verticals globally.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASMPT

BE Semiconductor Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Shinkawa Ltd

Fuji Corporation

Panasonic Factory Solutions

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Hanwha Precision Machinery

Finetech GmbH & Co. KG

EV Group (EVG)

SUSS MicroTec SE

Palomar Technologies

West-Bond Inc

Hesse Mechatronics

SET Corporation (Smart Equipment Technology)

Mycronic AB

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Toray Engineering Co., Ltd

Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd

Nordson Corporation

Die Bonder Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 7.78 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.62% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Equipment Type (Automated Die Bonders, Semi-Automated Die Bonders, Manual Die Bonders)

• By Application (Semiconductor Packaging, Microelectronics, LED Manufacturing, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems))

• By Material Compatibility (Gold Wire, Copper Wire, Silver Wire)

• By Production Capacity (Low Volume Production, Medium Volume Production, High Volume Production)

• By Technology Adoption (Conventional Technology, Advanced Technology, Hybrid Technology)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Equipment Type

Automated die bonders accounted for the largest share with 58.40% revenue in 2025, due to the high accuracy, faster processing and improved consistency of advanced chip packaging in high-volume semiconductor manufacturing plants across the globe. The manual die bonders are anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 5.23% during 2026-2035. This is attributed to rising demand from research laboratories, prototype development, low-volume semiconductor production, startup companies and certain electronic device manufacture demanding flexibility around the globe.

By Application

Semiconductor packaging accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.80% in 2025 owing to the high demand from consumer electronics and automotive sectors coupled with the continuous investments in processors, memories, and power semiconductor packaging technologies. The LED manufacturing segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 8.54% during 2026-2035. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting technologies and micro-LED displays driving the investment in advanced die bonder equipment globally.

By Material Compatibility

Gold wire dominated the market with 54.30% share in 2025 due to the widespread use of this material can be attributed to its good conductive properties, reliability of bonds, and effectiveness in precise semiconductor packaging. while copper wire is the fastest growing segment with CAGR of 6.78% during 2026 to 2035. Gold wire is favored for its high corrosion resistance and reliable interconnect properties. Its well-established use in the latest and older types of integrated circuits has helped maintain its dominance in the market.

By Production Capacity

High volume production dominated the market with the share of 49.60% in 2025 owing to Factors such as the high demand for large-scale semiconductor production and continuous demand from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors drive its dominance. while low volume production is the fastest growing segment with CAGR of 5.72% during 2026 to 2035. The high-volume production market is driven further by the need for high throughputs and efficiencies in advanced packaging lines.

By Technology Adoption

Conventional technology accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2025 at 57.90%. This is due to the large installation base in existing semiconductor fabrication facilities as mid-scale manufacturers preferred cost efficiency, reliability and ease of maintenance. The advanced technology is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.94% in the forecast period 2026–2035 due to the growing demand for AI, 5G, and automotive electronic products that need higher speed, accuracy, and automation to support the adoption of Industry 4.0 smart factories across the globe.

Regional Insights:

North America remains a key region in 2025, driven by strong semiconductor manufacturing, demand for advanced packaging and high adoption of automation technologies. According to SIA 2025 indicators, advanced packaging processes, such as flip-chip and wafer-level technologies, which are heavily reliant on die bonder machinery, account for over 70% of high-performance computing and AI chip manufacturing, with federal CHIPS Act programmes supporting domestic semiconductor infrastructure through 2035.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the die bonder equipment market, with a share of approximately 46.35%. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 4.36% during the forecast period 2026-2035 due to the rapid growth of semiconductor fabrication hubs in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. The OECD Digital Economy Outlook 2025 also claims that the Asia Pacific accounts for more than 80% of the high-end electronics manufacturing, which has led to die bonders being widely adopted in the flip chip, wire bonding and advanced packaging processes.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Kulicke and Soffa Industries expanded digitalized die bonding portfolio with cloud-enabled predictive maintenance and next-generation wafer-level packaging systems for AI chips.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries expanded digitalized die bonding portfolio with cloud-enabled predictive maintenance and next-generation wafer-level packaging systems for AI chips. 2025: ASMPT announced expansion of hybrid bonding and C2S thermo-compression bonding orders driven by AI computing and high-performance packaging demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Die Bonder Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

DIE BONDER EQUIPMENT TYPE & PRECISION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across automated, semi-automated and yield management across semiconductor deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across automated, semi-automated and yield management across semiconductor deployments globally. ADVANCED PACKAGING & HETEROGENEOUS INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate flip-chip, hybrid bonding and specialist die bonding equipment provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate flip-chip, hybrid bonding and specialist die bonding equipment provider competitive positioning globally. AI & HPC CHIP PACKAGING METRICS – helps you analyze AI chip die bonding procurement investment and advanced node fabrication equipment trends across diverse semiconductor verticals globally.

– helps you analyze AI chip die bonding procurement investment and advanced node fabrication equipment trends across diverse semiconductor verticals globally. LED & OPTOELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in mini-LED and micro-LED die bonding adoption and display technology packaging equipment procurement across global electronics manufacturing organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in mini-LED and micro-LED die bonding adoption and display technology packaging equipment procurement across global electronics manufacturing organizations. CHIPS ACT & SEMICONDUCTOR POLICY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in government-funded domestic fabrication investment and advanced packaging R&D facility development across regulated semiconductor manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in government-funded domestic fabrication investment and advanced packaging R&D facility development across regulated semiconductor manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DIE BONDER EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on precision bonding capability scale and geographic semiconductor manufacturing footprint globally.

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