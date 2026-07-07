Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Expands Ship Management Platform

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Heidmar”) (NASDAQ: HMR) today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Q-Shipping B.V., a ship management and crewing business, adding nine vessels to its managed fleet and establishing an operating presence in the Netherlands and Turkey, with a dedicated crewing capability in Ukraine.

The transaction was completed for total consideration of approximately US$0.2 million, funded from cash on hand, and closed effective 1 July 2026, with no regulatory approvals or other post-closing conditions outstanding.

Following the acquisition, Heidmar manages about 50 vessels under commercial management and 16 vessels under technical management.

The transaction reflects Heidmar’s asset-light growth strategy: expanding the Company’s managed fleet and geographic reach. It extends Heidmar’s operating footprint into two important maritime centers — the Netherlands and Turkey — and adds an established crewing platform in Ukraine, deepening the Company’s access to seafaring talent and its in-house technical and crewing capabilities.

The Netherlands and Turkey are key maritime hubs, positioning Heidmar closer to shipowners and cargo flows in both markets. The addition of nine vessels immediately grows Heidmar’s managed fleet and provides a scalable base from which to pursue further ship management mandates and organic fleet expansion in both regions.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Heidmar’s management fee revenue and follows a period of strong operational and financial momentum for the Company, extending the growth strategy Heidmar has executed throughout 2026. By broadening its footprint and service offering, Heidmar is well positioned to capture incremental value for its stakeholders and to accelerate fleet growth at a moment of strong demand for professional ship management services.

“This acquisition is a clear example of how we intend to grow Heidmar — adding vessels and expanding into new markets with minimal capital and immediate operational upside. Overnight we gain a management presence in the Netherlands and Turkey and a capable crewing operation in Ukraine, giving us the platform and the people to take on further mandates and scale our managed fleet across the region. It is a small investment with strategic value, and it reflects the disciplined, capital-efficient way we plan to build the Company,” said Pankaj Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Heidmar.

About Heidmar, Inc.

Heidmar is an Athens-based, commercial and pool management business serving the crude and product tanker market and Heidmar is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, and Hong Kong, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing its customers’ profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a “one-stop” solution for all maritime services in the crude oil and refined petroleum products sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Heidmar are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker, drybulk or container vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, demand for the Company’s managed fleet, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general international geopolitical conditions and conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‑hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: heidmar@capitallink.com