SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size to Reach USD 36.80 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SGLT2 Inhibitors Market was valued at USD 18.14 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider. Growth in the market is attributed to increased usage in heart failure and chronic kidney disease, higher incidences of type 2 diabetes, positive approvals, and adoption of cardiorenal treatments around the world.

SGLT2 inhibitors have been developed from glucose-lowering drugs to become all-inclusive cardiorenal agents that have demonstrated success in treating type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney diseases. The approvals of SGLT2 inhibitors by the FDA, changes in the clinical guidelines, and increased acceptance among physicians have accelerated the use of SGLT2 inhibitors.





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Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease Indications Accelerate SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Growth

The expansion of indications from diabetes to heart failure and chronic kidney disease is a large opportunity, with clinical weight being added to support broader adoption in the patient segment via the EMPA-KIDNEY and ESC recommendation updates. With increasing digitisation of healthcare, driven by telemedicine and digital health platforms, access to specialist level SGLT2 inhibitor care is becoming possible in rural and underserved markets. With increasing adoption of e-prescription infrastructure and virtual consultation globally, manufacturers leveraging online pharmacy channels are expected to capture demand growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug,

Jardiance accounted for more than 51% of the diabetes therapy market in 2024. The EMPA-KIDNEY trial generated strong data showing a 28% reduction in progression to chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular death. Farxiga and Invokana segment is expected to dominate the global market until 2035 due to the approval of Juvenile Type 2 diabetes, Heart Failure with preserved ejection fraction and the ongoing trials will further cement its position with the results.

By Indication,

Type 2 diabetes held the largest revenue share of 72% in 2024, owing to the traditional use of SGLT2 inhibitors along with ADA and ESC guidelines pushing for their widespread use, as diabetes is expected to reach 783 million by 2045. Cardiovascular indications are likely to experience the highest CAGR during the period 2026–2035 due to increasing regulatory approvals for heart failure and FDA approval of sotagliflozin as the first dual SGLT1/2 inhibitor for heart failure in the world.

By Distribution Channel,

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2024 as a consequence of the treatment complexity related to multiple comorbidity patients with integrated care models and government reimbursement to ensure hospital-administered SGLT2 inhibitor therapy coverage. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 7.89% during 2026-2035 owing to the adoption of digital health and regulatory initiatives to extend access to rural and underserved populations globally.

North America Leads the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market, While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America is the major contributor with approx. 41% global market share in 2024, setting standards in clinical acceptance, pricing and regulatory aspects. The company remains the regional market leader, with insurance coverage and FDA approvals in the diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease indications and the US representing 74% of total regional sales.

U.S. SGLT2 Inhibitors Market was valued at nearly USD 5.49 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.25%. Growth is driven by 15.8% adult diabetes prevalence with 90% having type 2 diabetes, comprehensive insurance coverage of speciality medicines, FDA approval of Farxiga for paediatric patients in June 2024 and ADA guideline positioning of SGLT2 inhibitors as first-line therapy.

The Europe SGLT2 Inhibitors Market size is estimated to be USD 5.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% during 2026-2035. The European market accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to the increasing incidences of type 2 diabetes, ageing population and rising awareness of cardiovascular and renal impact in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, with a CAGR of about 7.86%. This is due to rapid urbanisation lifestyle change and a dramatic increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes in China and India. governments are calling for earlier diagnosis and broader availability of advanced diabetic therapies. Asia’s population aged 65 years and older is projected to rise from about 414 million in 2020 to 1.2 billion in 2060 and the region will remain the leader in growth until at least 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

TheracosBio, LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Recent Developments:

2024: Boehringer Ingelheim reported Phase 3 EMPACT-MI trial results showing Jardiance reduced heart failure hospitalization risk by 10% in post-acute myocardial infarction patients.

Boehringer Ingelheim reported Phase 3 EMPACT-MI trial results showing Jardiance reduced heart failure hospitalization risk by 10% in post-acute myocardial infarction patients. 2024: FDA approved AstraZeneca's Farxiga for pediatric patients aged ten years and above with type 2 diabetes based on Phase 3 T2GO trial results.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SGLT2 DRUG & CLINICAL EVIDENCE METRICS – helps you understand market share trends across Jardiance and prescribing pattern shifts across endocrinology, cardiology, and nephrology deployments globally.

– helps you understand market share trends across Jardiance and prescribing pattern shifts across endocrinology, cardiology, and nephrology deployments globally. CARDIORENAL INDICATION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you evaluate heart failure and CKD indication investment trends and cardiorenal specialist prescribing competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate heart failure and CKD indication investment trends and cardiorenal specialist prescribing competitive positioning globally. TYPE 2 DIABETES PREVALENCE & PATIENT POPULATION METRICS – helps you analyze global diabetes patient population growth and first-line therapy positioning trends across diverse endocrinology verticals globally.

– helps you analyze global diabetes patient population growth and first-line therapy positioning trends across diverse endocrinology verticals globally. ONLINE PHARMACY & DIGITAL HEALTH METRICS – helps you uncover growth in online SGLT2 inhibitor dispensing adoption and digital health channel integration across global pharmaceutical distribution organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in online SGLT2 inhibitor dispensing adoption and digital health channel integration across global pharmaceutical distribution organizations. COMPETITIVE DIFFERENTIATION & GLP-1 COMPARISON METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in cardiorenal outcomes data differentiation investment and combination therapy development across regulated pharmaceutical market verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in cardiorenal outcomes data differentiation investment and combination therapy development across regulated pharmaceutical market verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SGLT2 INHIBITORS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on clinical indication portfolio breadth and geographic specialty pharmacy distribution footprint globally.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.14 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 36.80 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.33% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Indication (Chronic Kidney Disease, Type 2 Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Others)

• by Drug (Jardiance, Inpefa, Farxiga, Invokana, Qtern, Others)

• by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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