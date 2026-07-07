Byrna Technologies Selects Acceleration Partners to Expand Creator Network and Relaunch Affiliate Marketing Program

ANDOVER, Mass., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that it has selected Acceleration Partners as its influencer and affiliate marketing agency to build a broader social creator program, relaunch Byrna’s affiliate marketing program and improve the Company’s ability to measure customer acquisition across its e-commerce channels.

Acceleration Partners will help Byrna develop an organic, creator-led content network spanning established personalities and micro- and mid-sized creators, with an initial focus on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The initiative will reach audiences including women, families, runners, commuters and outdoor consumers through creator-driven content showing how Byrna’s products can support personal safety at home, while commuting, during exercise and travel, and in outdoor settings.

Acceleration Partners will also lead the relaunch and expansion of Byrna’s affiliate marketing program by recruiting new partners, including product review sites, editorial publishers and personal safety platforms.

Creator and affiliate activity will be measured across Byrna.com and Amazon, giving Byrna a more complete view of performance across its primary e-commerce channels and helping the Company refine partner incentives and marketing investments over time.

“One of our key near-term priorities is to make Byrna relevant and accessible to a broader set of consumers,” said Conn Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Byrna. “Acceleration Partners will help us do that by building a network of social creators who can show how Byrna fits into everyday personal safety needs and by relaunching our affiliate program as a more performance-based customer acquisition channel. These initiatives will work together to provide a more targeted and measurable way to reach new audiences, while giving us better visibility into which partners, messages and audiences are driving engagement and sales.”

Byrna has historically built awareness through national radio, podcasts and partnerships with prominent media and self-defense personalities. These channels have helped educate consumers about the less-lethal category and establish Byrna’s core customer base, and they will remain an important part of the Company’s marketing mix. The expanded creator strategy is intended to complement these channels and relationships by presenting Byrna in more specific, everyday personal safety contexts.

The initiative is expected to roll out in phases, beginning with creator onboarding and affiliate partner recruitment, followed by initial campaign launches and ongoing optimization ahead of the 2026 holiday season.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE, and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “aims,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, and by statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should or might occur, be achieved or be taken.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s engagement of Acceleration Partners and the anticipated benefits of that relationship; the development, scope and growth of the Company’s social creator and influencer network, including its focus on established, micro- and mid-sized creators and on the Instagram, Facebook and YouTube platforms; the relaunch and expansion of the Company’s affiliate marketing program and the recruitment of new affiliate partners; the Company’s ability to reach broader and new consumer audiences and to present its products in everyday personal safety contexts; the Company’s ability to measure and attribute creator and affiliate performance and customer acquisition across Byrna.com, Amazon and its other e-commerce channels; the expected role of these initiatives as a more performance-based, targeted and measurable customer acquisition channel; the anticipated phasing and timing of the initiative, including creator onboarding, affiliate partner recruitment, initial campaign launches and optimization ahead of the 2026 holiday season; the expected continuing role of the Company’s existing marketing channels and relationships; and the Company’s ability to translate these initiatives into increased engagement, sales, customer acquisition and long-term shareholder value.



Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and analyses, all of which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its engagement of Acceleration Partners and to successfully build its creator network and relaunch and expand its affiliate marketing program; its dependence on third-party creators, influencers, affiliates and agencies whom the Company does not control, and the risk that their content, conduct or disclosures could fail to comply with applicable requirements or could harm the Company’s brand or reputation or expose the Company to liability; the policies and practices of third-party social media, e-commerce and advertising platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Amazon, which may restrict, remove, demonetize, decline to carry or otherwise limit content or advertising relating to less-lethal or self-defense products and which may change without notice; the Company’s and its partners’ compliance with the Federal Trade Commission’s Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising and other laws governing advertising, endorsements and material-connection disclosures; the evolving and jurisdiction-specific legal and regulatory environment governing the marketing, sale, possession and use of the Company’s less-lethal products; the Company’s ability to accurately measure and attribute customer acquisition and marketing performance across its e-commerce channels; consumer sentiment and reputational considerations associated with the Company and the less-lethal category; the timing, sequencing and execution of the initiative, including readiness ahead of the 2026 holiday season; and the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and to manage the legal, regulatory, market and other business conditions affecting the Company and its products.

Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including the risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com