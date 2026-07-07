GrowGeneration Joins the U.S. Cannabis Roundtable to Help Shape the Future of America’s Cannabis Industry

DENVER, Colo., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGeneration,” “GrowGen” or “the Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and garden centers, today announced its membership in the U.S. Cannabis Roundtable (USCR), one of the nation’s leading policy organizations shaping the future of cannabis regulation. GrowGeneration will be represented in USCR by its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Darren Lampert.

The U.S. Cannabis Roundtable is among the leading voices in federal cannabis reform, bringing together operators, ancillary service providers, and policy experts to advocate for responsible regulation, financial access, and industry standardization. Its members include the nation’s leading cannabis operators and ancillary businesses and operate in all 41 states where cannabis is legal (medical or adult use).

“We're pleased to welcome GrowGeneration as the newest member of USCR,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs and Chairperson of USCR. “With expertise across both agriculture and cannabis, they are uniquely positioned to complement our members' knowledge and experience. We're looking forward to their contributions as we continue to advocate for commonsense industry regulations.”

“We are honored to join USCR and look forward to working with other industry thought leaders during this pivotal time,” said Mr. Lampert. “The order moving state-licensed medical cannabis to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act is a landmark event, providing potential 280E tax relief to qualifying operators. This is a meaningful tailwind for our customers, increasing their capacity to invest in the cultivation infrastructure we provide. We believe GrowGeneration is well positioned to support our customers as the industry continues to mature and evolve.”

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, MMI Storage Solutions.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com with GRWG in the subject line.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1233

GrowGen@KCSA.com