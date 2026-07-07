New York Times Best-Selling Author Keith Ablow Releases New Novel to Explore Radical Reinvention and Authenticity in the Age of AI

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What would you do if you could walk away from your current life and completely transform into someone else?

In his latest novel, A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane, New York Times bestselling author, psychiatrist, and coach Keith Ablow takes readers on an unforgettable, thought-provoking exploration of identity, transformation, and the quest to discover one’s true self.





Part psychological fiction, part literary adventure, the novel follows Alex Kane, a man convinced that his life is over after a slew of traumatic events. In a last-ditch search for meaning, he seizes an unexpected chance from a longtime filmmaker friend: escape to a quiet New England town and reinvent himself as an entirely new character in a world partially populated by actors.

As Kane immerses himself in his new role, he becomes increasingly uncertain who around him is real and who may be part of the performance. The deeper he ventures into this alternate life, the more profound the questions become: Can a person rewrite the script they have been handed? Does radical reinvention lead to self-discovery, or can it create self-destruction?

"A Matter of Life and Death is ultimately about the courage required to become who you truly are," said Ablow. "Many people spend their lives performing false versions of themselves to earn approval from others. The book asks what happens when someone finally decides to stop acting and start living."

This novel comes at a moment when questions of identity, authenticity, and technology feel more pressing than ever. As artificial intelligence transforms the ways we create, connect, and even understand ourselves, Ablow believes that holding on to a true sense of self is more vital now than at any point before.

"AI can become a kind of GPS for our minds," Ablow said. "And if we're not careful, we risk losing our own sense of direction.”

Drawing on themes of resilience, personal transformation, and psychological growth, A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane explores why so many people only fantasize about starting over and what it truly means to become authentic. Throughout his own life and career, Ablow has experienced both extraordinary successes and setbacks. Those experiences helped shape the novel's central question: How do people come back from adversity and become the truest version of themselves?

The book serves as the first installment in a planned trilogy that examines transformation through the journeys of various characters confronting life's deepest challenges.

Key Themes:

Radical reinvention, a second act, and comeback journey

Authenticity and individuality in the age of artificial intelligence

The roles people play in their everyday lives

Fear, identity, and self-discovery

The courage to pursue one's truth





About Keith Ablow

Keith Ablow is a bestselling author, psychiatrist, coach, and founder of Pain2Power. Throughout his career, he has helped individuals navigate adversity, transformation, and personal growth. His work explores how people can move beyond obstacles and reconnect with their deepest sense of purpose and identity.

Book Information

Title: A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane

Author: Keith Ablow

Release Date: July 30, 2026

Genre: Literary Fiction / Psychological Fiction

Available: Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Media Contact

Marisa Spano

Elkordy Global Strategies

Marisa@elkordyglobal.com

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