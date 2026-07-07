Nu-Tek BioSciences Present Cell Nutrient Innovation, Raw Material Expertise at SIMB 2026

Nu-Tek will present data showing how its animal-free culture media nutrients improve yield, enhance processes, and strengthen supply security for bioprocessing.





MINNETONKA, Minn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-origin-free peptones and protein hydrolysates, will present new data to industry leaders as part of its exhibit at next month’s SIMB 2026. Hosted by the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology in Austin, Texas, from August 2-5, 2026, SIMB focuses on advancing microbiological sciences in industry, from industrial fermentation to breakthrough pharmaceutical therapies.

Nu-Tek BioSciences supports global bioprocessing leaders by supplying 100% animal-free critical raw materials designed to improve supply security, product quality, and process consistency. The company’s product portfolio includes peptones and hydrolysates that support the production of vaccines, biologics, and other breakthrough therapeutics.

“As industrial microbiology and fermentation teams continue to scale bioprocesses, supply security and disciplined raw material control remain essential,” said Joy Aho, PhD, Director of Technical Project Management at Nu-Tek BioSciences. “Whether serving as a primary or secondary supplier, Nu-Tek enables customers to drive innovation and performance that strengthen production success and long-term supply security.”

Throughout SIMB 2026, Nu-Tek will highlight its deep expertise in raw material development and manufacturing, as well as the company’s unique Variability Reduction Program, which leverages a collaborative approach to material customization. Nu-Tek will also present a poster during the event:

Poster Title: Plant-based hydrolysates as replacements to animal-derived components in common fermentation media formulations

Poster Number: S16

Attendees interested in animal-free ingredient strategies, fermentation performance, and supply chain resilience are encouraged to visit Booth #19 to connect with members of the Nu-Tek team. Attendees are welcome to schedule a meeting to discuss opportunities for collaboration and are encouraged to visit the company’s poster during the poster session.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1 (952) 936-3614

www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b147f7-525d-4fb4-a30b-7b2274bd5484