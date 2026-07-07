7-Eleven Canada Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Slurpee® with special drops, flavours and promotions

SURREY, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer 2026 is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Six decades after changing the convenience store beverage game, Slurpee® remains one of Canada’s most beloved frozen beverages. 7-Eleven Canada is marking the 60th anniversary of Slurpee with special products, promotions and celebrations in honour of the iconic drink just in time for July 11th’s 7-Eleven Day.

Canadians can visit any 7-Eleven Canada store on July 11th and enjoy a FREE small Slurpee drink with the limited time only Mountain Dew® Cake Smash Slurpee flavour. Special 60th anniversary drops include a refreshing new Slurpee Soda Collective Arts collaboration, Slurpee Gummies, Slurpee Dip & Dunk Lollipops and a summer 7-Eleven® Slurpee & Food Truck pop up.

7-Eleven Canada teamed up with Canadian beverage innovator Collective Arts to launch an exciting lineup of Slurpee Soda that deliver a classic Slurpee experience in a low calorie, low sugar option. The new soda drinks are available in three flavours: Lychee Lemonade; Blue Raspberry Lemon Lime; and Birthday Cake; the sodas lean into Canada’s favourite Slurpee colours and flavours. The Birthday Cake flavour will be available for a limited time to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Slurpee. The Slurpee Soda drinks, retailing for $1.99, are low calorie and made with five grams of cane sugar and are available at 7-Eleven Canada stores.

“Canada’s love of the Slurpee brand is strong. It was only natural to reinforce this big year by working with a local brand like Collective Arts to create a distinctly Canadian way of celebrating the iconic beverage’s birthday. The Slurpee drink is a nostalgic summer staple that is particularly relevant in Canada given that Winnipeg is the Slurpee Capital of the World,” said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. “This 7-Eleven Day will be one to remember as we release a line-up of celebratory snacks and beverages and the Mountain Dew Cake Smash Slurpee flavour.”

7-Eleven Day

This annual summer event gifts every customer a free small Slurpee drink, making 7-Eleven a must-visit destination. This July 11 is extra special with $0.71 wings and 711 bonus points for 7Rewards® members, and celebration specials running from July 8 to 18, including BOGO promotions for a range of beverages from smartwater and Brisk to Electrolit and Monster Energy.

Slurpee Sodas & Collective Arts

The Slurpee Soda can art is designed by Hamilton, Ontario artist, Art Club Mary , who brings the fun-loving whimsy of Slurpee® drinks to life through the cans’ colourful and bold styling. Further Canadian artists have also been selected to paint murals on select 7-Eleven® stores this summer, in collaboration with Collective Arts.

“Slurpee drinks are something most of us grew up with,” said Matt Johnston, CEO and Co-Founder, Collective Arts. “We loved the idea of taking something so iconic and pushing it somewhere new. The Slurpee Soda drinks are exactly that – same flavours and same fun, just showing up in ways you wouldn’t expect. And doing it with low sugar, low calorie drinks means you can come back to it more often.”

Slurpee Gummies and Slurpee Dip & Dunk Lollipops

To sweeten the deal, 7-Eleven Canada has also launched commemorative 60th anniversary Slurpee candies, including Slurpee Gummies and Slurpee Dip & Dunk Lollipops, celebrating Slurpee flavours in vibrant candy formats.

7-Eleven Truck Pop Ups

A 7-Eleven Slurpee & Food Truck will also be making the rounds in BC to bring the celebrations to local communities, popping up at events throughout the summer.

About 7-Eleven Canada

Since the opening of its first Canadian store in 1969, 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. has evolved into a food & beverage destination, with over 8,000 team members serving millions of Canadian customers annually. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies baked fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken hand-breaded & made fresh in-store daily with 100% Canadian chicken. 7-Eleven is a leader in innovation, offering customers 7-Select™ private brand products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app, customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile or Self Check Out options. Headquartered in Surrey, B.C., 7-Eleven Canada operates 550 locations from Ontario through to B.C. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Collective Arts

Collective Arts is a lifestyle beverage company founded on the belief that creativity can be part of everyday life. Since 2013, the brand has supported and featured thousands of artists and musicians from around the world, using its platform to bring art, music, and culture into everything it creates. Alongside its craft beer and ready to drink offerings, Collective Arts continues to innovate with products like Botany Energy, a clean energy beverage designed to support focus and balance with thoughtfully selected ingredients. Botany Energy is available at 7-Eleven locations across Canada, expanding the brand’s mission to bring creativity into new moments throughout the day.

Inquires: media@7-11.com

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