Canon Introduces Advanced AI-Powered CT Technologies to Improve Image Quality and Workflow Efficiency

Tustin, Ca, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., a provider of medical imaging solutions, today announced the introduction of CLEAR Motion across the Aquilion ONE premium CT portfolio, and innovation harmonization with Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) 1024 Matrix Deep Learning Reconstruction now also available on its Aquilion Serve SP workhorse CT scanner. Together, the technologies are designed to help improve diagnostic confidence in complex studies, expanding access to high-quality imaging across a broad range of patient populations. These innovations build on the already robust portfolio of meaningful Altivity powered AI technologies across the Canon CT portfolio, such as INSTINX workflow automation, and Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction.

As healthcare providers continue to manage growing imaging volumes and increasingly complex cases, patient motion and image resolution limitations remain a common challenge that can affect diagnostic confidence. CLEAR Motion and PIQE 1024 are designed to help address these challenges by enabling clearer, more consistent imaging in complex clinical scenarios such as cardiothoracic imaging.

CLEAR Motion applies deep learning–based motion correction directly to raw projection data and is designed to help improve image clarity in cardiac imaging without requiring changes to scan protocols or increasing radiation dose. With an industry-leading effective temporal resolution of 15.8 milliseconds for cardiac, CLEAR Motion helps enable more efficient clinical workflows.

PIQE 1024 Deep Learning Reconstruction, trained on Ultra-High Resolution 0.25mm data, generates Super Resolution images that fully utilize the maximum resolution of the detector. The resulting images provide SNR equivalent to photon counting CT across body, lung, and cardiac for high-contrast high-resolution objects that are less than 0.5mm*. This approach is designed to support improved visualization of fine anatomical structures, enhanced low-contrast detectability, and reduced blooming artifacts across a range of clinical applications.

Together, CLEAR Motion and PIQE 1024 are designed to support more consistent image quality across patients and imaging environments, helping clinicians make more informed decisions based on clearer visualization. University of California - Davis Health, a close collaborator in evaluating these technologies, shared early clinical experiences at recent conferences, including RSNA 2025 and STR 2026. “Reconstruction improvements have been central to progress in cardiac imaging. The combination of high-resolution imaging and improved motion management has helped get high-quality images in complex cardiothoracic studies,” said Dr. Ahmadreza Ghasemiesfe, Division Chief, Cardiothoracic Imaging, at University of California - Davis Health. “While photon-counting CT represents an important future direction, current deep learning–based reconstruction already provides meaningful improvements in image quality, approaching the benefits of photon-counting CT.”

“With CLEAR Motion and PIQE 1024, we expand our suite of meaningful AI applications that help drive quality and efficiency in care,” said Dhruv Mehta, Managing Director CT Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “These technologies help expand high-quality care across broader patient populations that would previously have been declined CT.”

* SNR defined as NEQ. NEQ measurements performed using a 320 FOV, 13mGy SSDE, and AIDR 3D on PCCT

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon provides a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, diagnostic and interventional X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, service solutions, and advanced Healthcare IT. Guided by Canon Medical Group’s Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to equip healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance clinical performance, safety, comfort, and outcomes—helping deliver better health opportunities for patients worldwide.

We invest in research and product development that directly addresses the real clinical, operational, and business needs of our customers. By improving accessibility, enabling cross-platform integration, and supporting patient-centered care pathways, we aim to deliver solutions that are both meaningful and impactful.

Working hand in hand with our medical, academic, and research partners, we build relationships founded on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading innovations that improve patient outcomes and enrich quality of life for communities around the world.