SUM OF ALL Appoints Dermatologists Dr. Shari Topper and Dr. Jodi Fiedler as Chief Medical Officers

DELRAY BEACH, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUM OF ALL, the skincare brand created for women experiencing the visible effects of hormonal skin changes, today announced the appointment of board-certified dermatologists Shari F. Topper, MD and Jodi A. Fiedler, MD as Chief Medical Officers.

Sum Of All Skin Care Line

The appointments mark an important step in SUM OF ALL's commitment to credible skin education, thoughtful product development, and a more modern conversation around midlife beauty. In their roles, Dr. Topper and Dr. Fiedler will advise the brand on dermatology education, skin health messaging, and the evolving needs of women navigating skin changes associated with perimenopause, menopause, and beyond.

Both physicians bring decades of experience across medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Topper and Dr. Fiedler are also co-founders of DermPartners in Boca Raton, Florida, where SUM OF ALL products will be available for purchase.

"SUM OF ALL was created because women in midlife deserve skincare that speaks to them with intelligence, sophistication, and respect. Bringing Dr. Topper and Dr. Fiedler into the brand as Chief Medical Officers allows us to deepen our educational foundation and continue building a brand that reflects both the emotional and visible realities of hormonally evolving skin."

- Stacey Berger, Founder of SUM OF ALL

Dr. Topper and Dr. Fiedler have longstanding reputations in South Florida. Both served as Associate Professors at Florida Atlantic University for five years until last year. Both physicians are board-certified dermatologists and have maintained their dermatology board certification through ongoing recertification requirements.

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER BACKGROUNDS

Dr. Topper has more than three decades of experience in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. She received her medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical School, completed her internship in Medicine at NYU, and completed her dermatology residency at Wayne State University, where she served as Chief Resident. After moving to Florida in 1992, she became one of the first female board-certified dermatologists in Broward County and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Castle Connolly.

Dr. Fiedler has been a board-certified dermatologist since 1999. She earned her bachelor's degree from Cornell University and her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, then completed a surgery internship and dermatology residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of the Florida Medical Association and the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery. She has also served as a guest speaker on medical and cosmetic dermatology for community groups throughout Palm Beach County.

"Women often come to us frustrated that their skin no longer behaves the way it once did. SUM OF ALL is addressing that conversation with nuance, education, and respect."

- Dr. Shari Topper

"Midlife skin changes are real, and women deserve products and information that acknowledge those changes without relying on outdated anti-aging language. We are pleased to support SUM OF ALL's mission and its focus on a more informed skincare experience."

- Dr. Jodi Fiedler

ABOUT SUM OF ALL

Founded by Stacey Berger, SUM OF ALL was created to challenge outdated beauty narratives and offer an elevated approach to skincare for women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. The brand focuses on the visible effects of hormonal skin changes, including dryness, dullness, texture, loss of firmness, and changes in skin resilience. Readers can learn more about the brand's approach to hormonally evolving skin at sumofall.com/pages/menopause.

SUM OF ALL formulas are fragrance-free, made in the USA, and developed with the brand's proprietary AP2 Longevity Platform. Rather than relying on a single hero ingredient or traditional anti-aging claims, SUM OF ALL takes a multi-pathway approach to skin that reflects the complexity of women's skin in midlife.

SUM OF ALL products are available online at sumofall.com/collections/all and will also be available for purchase at DermPartners in Boca Raton, Florida.

Media Assets

Executive leadership composite

Stacey Berger Founder, Dr Shari Topper MD, Dr Jodi Fiedler MD

Press Inquiries

Linda Sails

Info [at] sumofall.com

561-999-8989

https://www.sumofall.com

SUM OF ALL

1515 N. Federal Hwy

Suite 200

Boca Raton FL 33432