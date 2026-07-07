Monarch Private Capital Closes LIHTC Investment in ElevenEleven, Delivering 102 Affordable Homes in San Francisco

ATLANTA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce the closing of its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investment in ElevenEleven, the affordable housing portion of a new 303-unit multifamily development located at 1111 Sutter Street in San Francisco's Lower Polk neighborhood.

Developed by Martin Building Company, ElevenEleven will provide 102 income-restricted homes within a new mixed-income multifamily community in one of the nation's most supply-constrained housing markets. The development will expand access to high-quality housing, helping create new opportunities for individuals and families while contributing to the long-term vitality of the Lower Polk neighborhood.

Monarch's LIHTC investment represents a key component of the project’s financing structure and underscores the firm's commitment to expanding affordable housing where it is needed most.

"The demand for affordable housing continues to outpace supply in communities across the country, particularly in high-cost markets like San Francisco," said Brent Barringer, Partner and Managing Director, LIHTC at Monarch Private Capital. "Our investment in ElevenEleven will help provide 102 deeply affordable homes and demonstrates the power of the LIHTC program to expand housing opportunities, strengthen communities, and generate meaningful long-term impact."

"Closing this financing is a significant milestone for ElevenEleven. It reflects strong collaboration across our financing partners, public agencies, and project team," said Patrick McNerney, President and Founder of Martin Building Company. "We're grateful for Monarch's investment and confidence in the project. As construction continues, we look forward to delivering a high-quality mixed-income community that strengthens the Lower Polk neighborhood."

Expected to be completed in 2027, ElevenEleven will provide residents with proximity to employment centers, public transportation, educational institutions, and essential services. Residents will have access to the building’s amenities, including a two-level fitness center, dog oasis, rooftop terraces, social and co-working spaces, and a 4,000-square-foot childcare center.

The development reflects the impact of public-private partnerships and innovative financing solutions in addressing the nation's affordable housing shortage.

Through investments like ElevenEleven, Monarch continues to deploy capital into developments that generate measurable community impact while delivering value to investors through tax-credit-driven financing structures. The firm's affordable housing platform supports projects that expand housing access, create jobs, and foster sustainable economic growth in communities nationwide.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that strengthen communities by creating clean power, affordable housing, and jobs. Its funds provide predictable returns through federal and state tax credits in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, renewable energy, and film. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch maintains offices and professionals across the United States, partnering with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders to advance sustainable economic growth.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

Jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

470-283-8431

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680942d6-277a-4b74-913a-1016a5055b4f