Frontier Power USA Converts 920 MWh Battery Storage Project Portfolio Under Stella Strategic Framework

NEW YORK and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Power USA (together, with its affiliates, "FPUSA"), a long-duration energy storage development and investment company, and Stella Energy Solutions ("Stella"), a U.S. utility-scale clean energy platform, today announced that FPUSA has exercised its exclusive Selection Right with respect to four battery energy storage projects being developed by Stella: the Blanquilla BESS Project, the Aransas Pass Project, the Nash Project and the Wallis Project. Collectively, the projects represent approximately 230 MW / 920 MWh of battery energy storage capacity, have been selected for conversion onto the FPUSA platform under the parties' strategic framework, and are expected to utilize Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos") Z3 long-duration batteries. Closing remains contingent upon the successful closing of Eos's recently announced rights offering.

The selected projects represent the first projects to advance under the previously announced strategic framework between FPUSA and Stella, which established a path to convert Stella's late-stage development pipeline of more than 2 GWh of BESS projects onto the FPUSA platform, with Stella serving as FPUSA's designated execution partner.

The selected project portfolio is expected to utilize FPUSA's previously announced 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement with Eos, with a focus on further advancing the deployment of American-made long-duration storage infrastructure across ERCOT. Upon execution of definitive agreements, FPUSA will fund 100% of construction equity to the projects, with Stella serving as the designated execution partner through to commercial operation.

FPUSA's equity capital base is anchored by the previously announced commitment from funds and accounts managed by Cerberus Capital Management ("Cerberus") and is expected to be further supported by the previously announced investment from Hudson Bay Capital and proceeds from the rights offering. FPUSA is working with KKR Capital Markets under its previously announced engagement to support the structuring of long-term project financing across the platform.

About FPUSA

FPUSA is a long-duration energy storage development and investment platform focused on accelerating the deployment of utility-scale battery infrastructure across the United States. Formed through an anchor investment by funds and accounts managed by Cerberus, the platform integrates development, committed manufacturing capacity, institutional capital, and insured performance under a single banner, allowing development-stage pipelines to convert into construction-ready assets and compressing the time from project commitment to commercial operation. Learn more at frontierpowerusa.com.

About Stella Energy Solutions

Stella Energy Solutions is a U.S.-based utility-scale clean energy platform focused on the development, construction, and operation of battery energy storage and solar infrastructure. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Stella and its team have developed, built, and operated more than 2 GW and 4.4 GWh of utility-scale battery storage projects across the United States, with a particular focus on ERCOT and other high-growth markets.

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