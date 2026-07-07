Certara Accelerates Drug Discovery and Development with NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit

RADNOR, Pa., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, is partnering with NVIDIA to advance Certara's open integrated AI platform, unifying its scientific software, regulatory expertise, and proprietary datasets with AI-first, agentic frameworks.

The NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit turns any AI agent into an autonomous life sciences scientist, providing access to NVIDIA’s full life science stack. Within Certara's platform, BioNeMo Agent Toolkit serves as one of several agentic frameworks available to clients, working alongside Certara's biosimulation models, regulatory expertise, and scientific teams to accelerate insight generation.

“Agentic AI combined with Certara's world-class scientists, validated models, and data keeps the scientist in the loop while delivering the speed, scale, and reproducibility our clients need to generate integrated evidence for regulators,” said Jon Resnick, Chief Executive Officer. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA intends to bring frontier AI to life sciences responsibly, at scale, and with the scientific rigor the industry demands.”

Specialized AI agents will reason over Certara's scientific models, data, and domain expertise to produce insights across the full development continuum — optimizing a dosing strategy with systems pharmacology models, interrogating a clinical dataset, simulating patient and trial scenarios, evaluating ADMET properties, assembling regulatory-ready evidence, and exploring early discovery hypotheses. Agentic AI augments biosimulation experts and scientific teams, delivering faster access to insights while keeping scientists at the center of decision-making.

“We believe it will become increasingly possible to computationally simulate human biology in ways that will transform the discovery and development of new medicines,” said Chris Bouton, Chief Technology Officer, Chief AI Officer. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA and addition of the BioNeMo Agent Toolkit to the integrated platform helps accelerate that vision.”

About Certara

Certara transforms drug discovery and development for good, helping scientists and clinical teams generate regulatory-grade evidence faster. Its solutions combine biosimulation, clinical intelligence, and regulatory science, and are embedded in the workflows of drug developers worldwide. Certara clients include more than 2,600 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and global regulatory agencies. Learn more at certara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Certara’s integrated platform, the collaboration with NVIDIA, the integration of NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit, and the anticipated benefits, capabilities, availability, and impact of these technologies. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Certara undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group

ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Sheila Rocchio

Sheila.rocchio@certara.com