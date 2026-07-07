10th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament Welcomes Kikkan Randall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 9th, the 10th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course and will feature celebrity guest Kikkan Randall.

A former Olympian with a 20-year international career, Randall earned an Olympic gold medal, 13 World Cup victories, and three World Cup Overall Sprint Championship titles. Randall is also a cancer survivor, works as a motivational speaker, and serves as Executive Director of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage.

Since its founding, the Tournament has raised over $500,000 for Tribal youth programs operated by the Native Village of Afognak and the Native Village of Port Lions in the Kodiak Archipelago. Tournament hosts support the following Tribal youth development programs as part of a commitment to strengthen Ag’wanermiut “Afognak people”:

Dig Afognak Camp – Alutiiq youth culture camp established in 1998 for youth ages nine to 14 and families; Alutiiq Language & Music Camp and Harvesting & Survival Camp are highlights of the summer camp season.

– Alutiiq youth culture camp established in 1998 for youth ages nine to 14 and families; Alutiiq Language & Music Camp and Harvesting & Survival Camp are highlights of the summer camp season. Afterschool & Alutiiq Week Cultural Activities

Cultural Workshops – traditional food preparation and processing

– traditional food preparation and processing Alutiiq Language Resources – supports family language nights and other programs

– supports family language nights and other programs Preschool Program Activities – supports preschool graduation and other activities

– supports preschool graduation and other activities Family Activities Program – supports youth activities with family engagement several times per week





Through these programs, young people learn the Alutiiq language and practice traditional harvest, survival skills, and healthy relationships. They provide intergenerational opportunities for the Alutiiq community to share cultural learning, skill building in their homelands, and to celebrate and invest in Alutiiq youth.

The Tournament offers a great networking opportunity for participants to connect with leaders of Alaska Native Corporations, the resource development industry, large financial institutions, and other Alaska business leaders, such as Odom & Southern Glazers, Northern Energy Services, KeyBank, Koniag, Alaska Airlines, RNDC, Finest Call, and Marsh & McLennan Agency. To learn more or to become a valued sponsor, visit the Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament webpage at www.afognakgolf.com.

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native village corporation serving the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions.