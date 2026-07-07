Blink Charging Submits Request for Additional NASDAQ Compliance Period

Bowie, MD., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has formally submitted its request to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) for an additional 180-day compliance period to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Based on guidance from Nasdaq, the Company believes it is eligible to receive a second 180-day extension (or until January 25, 2027) to meet Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement for ten consecutive trading days if it continues to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement. Per Nasdaq’s standard procedures, the Company anticipates receiving official notification of such extension by July 27, 2026. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the requested extension or that the Company will regain compliance within the applicable compliance period. Blink will continue to monitor its compliance status and will provide updates as appropriate.

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “believes,” “will” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Blink's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Blink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Blink undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under U.S. federal securities law.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com