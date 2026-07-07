Nuwellis to Showcase Aquadex Therapy at KidneyBee Summit 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces its participation in the KidneyBee Summit 2026, taking place July 14-16, 2026, at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. As part of its participation, Nuwellis will engage with conference attendees to discuss the role of precise fluid management in pediatric patients with acute kidney injury, cardiorenal conditions, and fluid overload. The Company will highlight the Aquadex SmartFlow® System, which enables controlled, predictable fluid removal and is increasingly being utilized at leading pediatric centers across the U.S.

"Education and collaboration are essential to advancing care for critically ill pediatric patients," said Nuwellis’ CEO Mike McCormick. "The KidneyBee Summit brings together many of the nation's leading pediatric nephrology experts to share knowledge and best practices and we look forward to this educational opportunity. As our pediatric presence continues to expand, opportunities like KidneyBee allow us to engage directly with clinicians who are committed to improving outcomes for children requiring advanced fluid management."

The KidneyBee Summit is hosted by Children's Hospital Colorado and features contributing faculty from several leading pediatric centers. The event brings together pediatric nephrology, critical care, nursing, and advanced practice providers from leading children's hospitals across the country. It features expert-led education, hands-on learning, high-fidelity simulation, and collaborative discussions focused on advancing the science and practice of pediatric CRRT.

Nuwellis continues to expand its presence within pediatric critical care, where clinicians increasingly recognize the importance of precise, controlled ultrafiltration for managing fluid overload. The Company's growing pediatric category reflects its broader strategy to advance care across the heart-kidney continuum through innovative technologies that address unmet clinical needs.

Additional information about the KidneyBee Summit 2026 can be found at the event’s website.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About Aquadex

The Aquadex SmartFlow System is indicated for: Continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com