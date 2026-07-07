Savi Security Launches App to Protect Families from AI Scams and Fraud

First consumer tech company built to protect families from AI-powered digital threats accelerates development of its AI-native security platform with $7M in seed funding

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savi Security , a consumer tech company protecting families from AI-powered scams and fraud, today announced the launch of Savi, an iOS and Android app designed to protect people from digital threats before they engage. The company also announced it has raised $7 million in seed funding, led by Acrew Capital, to accelerate development of its behavioral AI technology to screen calls, messages, and digital communications before users engage.





While the AI boom has delivered real benefits in areas like research and productivity, the same innovation also handed an industrial-grade weapon to scammers and cybercriminals. The cybersecurity industry has responded, but with an overwhelming focus on governments and enterprises, leaving consumers exposed.

Digital fraud is now the fastest growing crime in America - According to government estimates, American consumers lose nearly $200B annually to cybercriminals.



- According to government estimates, American consumers lose nearly $200B annually to cybercriminals. Imposter scams are leading consumer fraud, accounting for one third of all reported fraud cases in the United States - These scams are no longer easy to spot, as AI helps make them personalized, highly convincing, and designed to exploit trust.

- These scams are no longer easy to spot, as AI helps make them personalized, highly convincing, and designed to exploit trust. The threat hits across demographics, leaving families vulnerable - Americans 60 and over lost an estimated record $81.6 billion in 2025 — an average of more than $38,500 per victim in official reporting , and Gen Z adults are more than three times as likely to fall for an online scam compared to Baby Boomers. Sandwich generation caregivers are increasingly left to manage this risk across their families, often from a distance and without the visibility or tools to do it effectively.



The Savi app is the first always-on iOS and Android app built to protect families from these threats, using behavioral AI to analyze the content and patterns behind calls, messages, and digital communications. Existing built-in phone protections were not designed to keep pace with the speed, sophistication, or scale of today’s scams — and the threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Savi builds on top of native phone protections, adding layers of real-time intelligence and protection that do not exist today. The app's key features are designed to reduce scam risk while ensuring important communications still get through, including:

Text Message Protection — Savi automatically routes spam and scam text messages to junk before they reach the user's inbox.

— Savi automatically routes spam and scam text messages to junk before they reach the user's inbox. Voicemail Screening — When an unknown number calls, Savi takes the message, identifies the caller, and flags suspected scam attempts, so users know which calls are worth returning.

— When an unknown number calls, Savi takes the message, identifies the caller, and flags suspected scam attempts, so users know which calls are worth returning. Live Call Monitoring — Savi’s On Call feature allows users to add Savi to any call in progress. Savi listens silently, using behavioral AI to identify scam patterns and alert the user of any risks as the call unfolds.

— Savi’s On Call feature allows users to add Savi to any call in progress. Savi listens silently, using behavioral AI to identify scam patterns and alert the user of any risks as the call unfolds. Proactive Call Screening * — Screens unknown callers before the call reaches the user, blocking scam attempts at the point of contact.

* — Screens unknown callers before the call reaches the user, blocking scam attempts at the point of contact. Scam checker — Submit any suspicious message, email or image and get a clear verdict and next steps.

Submit any suspicious message, email or image and get a clear verdict and next steps. Full Family Coverage and Support — A single plan, priced at $7.99 per month/$62.99 per year, covers the entire family — parents, partners, children, and other dependents — with no cap on the number of members. Each plan includes guided set-up and options for human onboarding by Savi team members.

“For decades, governments and enterprises have been the target of choice for hackers and cybercriminals,” said Patrick Coughlin, co-founder and CEO of Savi. “With AI, bad actors are targeting consumers with new levels of sophistication and scale. We’re building Savi because consumers and families deserve more innovation and digital protection that works proactively, before the damage is done.”

Earlier this year, Savi introduced Scamwise , a free public utility tool to help consumers quickly determine whether a suspicious message, call, or email is likely a scam. Since its launch, Scamwise’s threat-detection models have reviewed nearly 100,000 submissions, with more than half identified as scams, including fake eCommerce websites, government impersonations and banking and finance scams. Designed as a public utility tool, Scamwise is available for free in the Savi app and at scamwise.com , and will remain free while helping surface emerging scam patterns in real time.

“AI has industrialized the scam economy. Families are being targeted with a level of sophistication that used to be reserved for nation-state attacks," said Erin West, former Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney and Founder of Operation Shamrock. "By the time these cases reach my former colleagues, the money is all too often already gone. Savi is building the kind of protection every family needs.”

To support its mission, Savi has raised $7 million in seed funding, led by Acrew Capital, with participation from Magnify Ventures, TTCER, and Resolute Ventures.

“Governments and enterprises are investing in cyber defense, but consumers have missed out on innovation,” said Lauren Kolodny, partner at Acrew Capital. “We all need a new generation of protections for today's AI-powered threats. Savi has the mission, vision and technical depth the problem demands."

Savi was founded by brothers Patrick and Ryan Coughlin after their mother nearly fell victim to a voice-clone scam, prompting them to combine their expertise in cybersecurity and AI product development to take on the AI scam crisis. Patrick, author of Dark Side of the Boom: How Scammers Hijacked the AI Revolution , brings extensive experience in national security and enterprise cyber defense, with prior roles at TruSTAR, Splunk, Cisco, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Ryan is an AI and machine learning product leader who has built consumer and platform products at Apple, Spotify, JW Player, and Sounder.

Savi is available on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play .

Savi Security’s free tool, Scamwise, is available to the public at www.scamwise.com .

To follow Savi’s mission, please visit www.savisecurity.com .

*Proactive Call Screening will become available fall 2026

About Savi

Savi is a consumer tech company that protects families from AI-powered scams and fraud. The Savi app combines cutting-edge intelligence with advanced behavioral analysis to identify threats across digital communications, screening calls and messages in real time, using behavioral AI to detect suspicious activity before users engage. Savi’s first public tool, Scamwise , offers a free, instant way to check whether a suspicious message, call, email, or link is likely a scam. Founded in 2025 and backed by strategic investors including Acrew Capital, Magnify Ventures, TTCER, and Resolute Ventures, Savi is helping families stay safe and navigate the digital world with confidence. www.savisecurity.com

Contact: press@savisecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1ee504b-f683-4a29-8ae9-4a71559ad934