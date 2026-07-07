American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Deploys PubcoZone's AI Powered Investor Communications Platform to Enhance Verified Shareholder Communications

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, today announced it has deployed PubcoZone, an AI powered investor relations platform built to help public companies take control of their story and respond to the online conversation about their stock with facts, on the record.

Retail investors increasingly form their views on message boards and social platforms such as InvestorsHub and StockTwits, venues where anonymous posts, misinformation, unsupported claims, and stock bashing can spread faster than a company can respond. PubcoZone was purpose-built to change that dynamic: it gives the Company a single, verified channel to monitor what is being said and to answer with filing-cited facts, in public, in real time.

Advanced AI at the core

PubcoZone's platform pairs the Company's public record with advanced artificial intelligence to help American Fusion communicate quickly, accurately, and compliantly:

AI narrative monitoring (“threat radar”). The platform continuously scans message boards, social sentiment, news, and trading data, and surfaces emerging negative narratives, misinformation, unsupported claims and apparent stock coordinated bashing, so the Company sees them early instead of finding out too late.

The platform continuously scans message boards, social sentiment, news, and trading data, and surfaces emerging negative narratives, misinformation, unsupported claims and apparent stock coordinated bashing, so the Company sees them early instead of finding out too late. AI drafted, filing-cited rebuttals. When a false or misleading claim appears, the platform drafts a calm, factual response grounded strictly in the Company's public filings, helping American Fusion correct the record rather than let misinformation stand unanswered.

When a false or misleading claim appears, the platform drafts a calm, factual response grounded strictly in the Company's public filings, helping American Fusion correct the record rather than let misinformation stand unanswered. Verified company voice. The Company can answer investor questions directly on the record through a moderated Q&A channel, with its replies clearly marked as verified, so shareholders can distinguish the Company's official word from anonymous chatter.

The Company can answer investor questions directly on the record through a moderated Q&A channel, with its replies clearly marked as verified, so shareholders can distinguish the Company's official word from anonymous chatter. A verified public investor page. A single, authoritative source of the Company's publicly available information, filings, data, and official responses, so investors don't have to rely on rumor.

A single, authoritative source of the Company's publicly available information, filings, data, and official responses, so investors don't have to rely on rumor. Reg FD compliance guardrails. Before anything is published, the platform's AI screens communications and flags language that could involve material nonpublic information for review, and appended disclosures are applied automatically, designed to keep every response consistent with Regulation FD.

Before anything is published, the platform's AI screens communications and flags language that could involve material nonpublic information for review, and appended disclosures are applied automatically, designed to keep every response consistent with Regulation FD. A full review and approval and recordkeeping workflow. Communications are reviewed and approved before distribution, with an auditable record of who approved what.

“For too long, public companies have had to watch anonymous misinformation and coordinated bashing shape the conversation about their stock with no effective way to respond,” said Dru Dvorin of American Fusion, Inc. “PubcoZone changes that. It gives us the tools to monitor the conversation and answer our shareholders directly, with facts from our public record, on the record. Providing shareholders with timely, accurate information grounded in our public disclosures remains a priority for American Fusion.”

“The game has been rigged against public companies, especially the small- and mid-cap issuers who don't have a Fortune 500 communications budget. Anonymous accounts spread misinformation at scale, and the company is left flat-footed,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “We believe PubcoZone to help address those challenges. Its approach to AI is straightforward: take the same enterprise grade systems it employs for demanding, highly regulated industries and put that firepower directly in the hands of every issuer. By combining advanced AI with public company disclosure practices, The PubcoZone platform is designed to level the playing field, so a company's verified voice, backed by its own filings, cuts straight through the noise. We believe platforms like PubcoZone can help companies communicate more effectively with shareholders and better control their own narrative, on the record, with the facts.”

American Fusion selected the platform to bring discipline and speed to its investor communications, grounding every shareholder facing message in the Company's public record and reviewing it before distribution. The Company does not expect the adoption of the platform, by itself, to have a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defens and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

About PubcoZone

PubcoZone is an AI-powered investor relations and shareholder communications platform for public companies, designed to help public companies monitor public discussion, respond to shareholder inquiries using publicly available information, and support compliant investor communications.

Disclosure

PubcoZone is a third party investor relations service provider engaged by American Fusion, Inc. American Fusion pays PubcoZone fees for use of the platform and related services. This press release describes the Company's adoption of a vendor's software and is not an endorsement of any security. Nothing in this release is investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. References to third party platforms are descriptive of where investor conversations occur and are not statements about the conduct of those platforms or their operators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.



Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.



This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com