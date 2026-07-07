Doona™ USA Launches ‘Doona X’

Miami, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doona™ USA has officially announced the launch of Doona X, the next generation of its award-winning all-in-one car seat and stroller.

Building on the groundbreaking innovation that transformed infant travel, Doona X introduces a series of new upgrades designed to provide greater comfort and convenience, for both parents and babies. While maintaining the iconic one-click transition from car seat to stroller, the Doona X features an all-new recline system in stroller mode with three positions—Sit, Relax, and Lean Back—allowing babies to travel more comfortably throughout the day. The Doona X meets the latest safety standards and certifications, providing parents with trusted protection and peace of mind.

The Doona X features several other enhancements including an integrated, easily adjustable harness and headrest system that eliminates the need for manual rethreading, a new step-on/step-off brake system, shock absorbers for a smoother ride, quick-release wheels on all four wheels, a larger UPF 50+ canopy, a premium two-position adjustable handlebar with faux-leather detailing, and an expanded color palette featuring a range of sophisticated new colorways.

What hasn’t changed are the innovative design features and smart functionalities the company has built their reputation on, all meeting the latest U.S. federal safety standards, reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation and child safety. Doona X is also FAA approved for air travel and continues to provide families with a seamless solution for everyday transportation, travel, rideshares, and public transit.

“The Doona X represents the next chapter in our mission to simplify parenting through innovation. We've taken everything parents loved about the original, with new features that enhance comfort, functionality, and ease of use.”

The Doona X will be available beginning July 7, 2026, for $850 at doona.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Doona

Doona’s journey began with the founder’s desire to create a safe environment for his newborn and his frustration with the impractical infant car seats and strollers of the day. Today, Doona is a visionary company committed to improving and simplifying the lives of parents and their children. The company is driven by its mission to develop innovative products that positively impact current-day parenting without compromising on integrated functionality, quality, safety and design.

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