SurancePlus Successfully Closes on Five (5) RWA Securities Offerings on Solana Raising $7.1 million and Expanding Tokenized RWA Platform

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced the successful completion of five (5) private placements of tokenized reinsurance securities on Solana blockchain, with total gross proceeds of combined offerings amounted to approximately $7.1 million.

This milestone further demonstrates SurancePlus' ability to originate, structure and distribute institutional-quality reinsurance investments through blockchain infrastructure. The securities were offered to accredited U.S. investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and eligible non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offerings included three tokenized securities providing qualified investors with synthetic contractual exposure to designated reinsurance risk associated with HCI Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: HCI) Fortex Reinsurance SPC, Ltd. ("Fortex Re"), together with the Company's traditional tokenized reinsurance offerings. The HCI-related securities were issued as a separate investment structure on blockchain infrastructure and were not part of, nor did they affect, Fortex Re's or HCI's 2026-2027 reinsurance programs. This approach enables qualified investors to gain blockchain-enabled exposure to specified reinsurance risk without participating directly in the underlying reinsurance program

The completed offerings consisted of:

HCI Re 2026 Series A : 100,000 tokenized interests issued at $11.10 per token, representing gross proceeds of $1.11 million. The offering targets an annual return of approximately 224% with a redemption value of $36.00 per token, assuming no underwriting losses.

: 100,000 tokenized interests issued at $11.10 per token, representing gross proceeds of $1.11 million. The offering targets an annual return of approximately 224% with a redemption value of $36.00 per token, assuming no underwriting losses. HCI Re 2026 Series B : 100,000 tokenized interests issued at $22.12 per token, representing gross proceeds of $2.212 million. The offering targets an annual return of approximately 122% with a redemption value of $49.00 per token, assuming no underwriting losses.

: 100,000 tokenized interests issued at $22.12 per token, representing gross proceeds of $2.212 million. The offering targets an annual return of approximately 122% with a redemption value of $49.00 per token, assuming no underwriting losses. HCI Re 2026 Series C : 100,000 tokenized interests issued at $30.01 per token, representing gross proceeds of $3.001 million. The offering targets an annual return of approximately 17% with a redemption value of $35.20 per token, assuming no underwriting losses.

: 100,000 tokenized interests issued at $30.01 per token, representing gross proceeds of $3.001 million. The offering targets an annual return of approximately 17% with a redemption value of $35.20 per token, assuming no underwriting losses. T42-2027 : 45,335 participation shares issued at $10.00 per participation share, representing gross proceeds of approximately $453,357. The offering originally targeted an annual return 42% and have been adjusted to 32%, assuming no underwriting losses.

: 45,335 participation shares issued at $10.00 per participation share, representing gross proceeds of approximately $453,357. The offering originally targeted an annual return 42% and have been adjusted to 32%, assuming no underwriting losses. T20-2027: 32,841 participation shares issued at $10.00 per participation share, representing gross proceeds of approximately $328,408. The offering originally targeted an annual return of 20% and have been adjusted to 26%, assuming no underwriting losses.



As a result of the completed offerings, Oxbridge expects to record approximately $13.1 million of new restricted assets on its consolidated balance sheet. The new restricted assets represent collateral supporting the Company's tokenized reinsurance securities and participation interests issued through the offerings.

Expanding Access to Institutional Reinsurance Through Tokenization

These offerings further demonstrate SurancePlus' ability to originate, tokenize and distribute institutional-quality reinsurance investments through blockchain infrastructure.

Since launching its reinsurance tokenization platform, SurancePlus has completed offerings across four consecutive treaty years, issuing approximately 1.27 million tokenized securities and raising more than $16 million in aggregate gross proceeds across multiple blockchain platforms. This growing track record of tokenized transactions highlights the growing synergies brought by SurancePlus in expanding capital sources for the insurance and reinsurance markets and connecting institutional-quality reinsurance investments with qualified investors through blockchain technology.

Leadership Commentary

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, commented: “The successful completion of these five offerings marks another significant milestone for SurancePlus and our strategy of bringing institutional-quality reinsurance investments on-chain. Our largest issuance to date reflects more than growth; it reflects execution. SurancePlus has consistently demonstrated its ability to originate, tokenize and distribute institutional-quality reinsurance investments, and we believe we're setting the standard for bringing insurance-linked investments on-chain."

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company, through it subsidiaries, offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors, all achieved without the use of leverage.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

JMadhu@OxbridgeRe.com

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer and sale of the tokens by SurancePlus are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Any securities described herein will be offered only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Participation in any offering will be limited to investors who satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements and regulatory exemptions. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (the “Company”), contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “profitable,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the token offering by SurancePlus and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2026, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.