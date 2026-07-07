Dave Appoints Gopi Kuchimanchi as Chief Technology Officer

Los Angeles, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced the appointment of Gopi Kuchimanchi as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Gopi brings substantial financial technology, software and AI experience from senior roles at Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub) and Flexport. He joined Dave in 2021, becoming VP of Technology in 2023, and has played a key role in advancing the Company’s proprietary AI underwriting engine, CashAI, as well as the technical architecture, core payments and banking infrastructure of Dave’s product suite.

In his expanded role, Gopi will focus on extending Dave’s technology leadership to drive further growth and profitability. He will continue to report directly to Dave’s founder and CEO, Jason Wilk.

“Gopi has been instrumental in building the technical foundation that powers Dave’s products and supports our growth,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. “His leadership of our technology strategy will further strengthen our capacity to develop and launch new products and execute against our growth algorithm.”

“I’m proud to take on this expanded role at such an exciting moment for Dave,” said Gopi Kuchimanchi. “AI is foundational to how we build, decide and operate across our functions and products. As we execute our multi-product growth strategy, I’m excited to continue strengthening our platform, enabling our teams to innovate faster and delivering even more value for our members.”

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a U.S. neobank pioneering innovative credit products for everyday Americans. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Dan Ury

press@dave.com