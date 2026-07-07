EnerGeo Alongside Industry Groups Call for Lawful, Transparent, and Science-Based Review of Rice’s Whale Status Under the Endangered Species Act

Houston, TX, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerGeo Alliance, together with the American Petroleum Institute (API) and other offshore industry associations, has submitted comments to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) supporting a lawful, transparent, and science-based reassessment of the Rice’s whale classification under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The submission responds to NMFS’s request for public comments to inform its status review and emphasizes that ESA determinations must be based solely on the best available scientific and commercial data, consistent with statutory requirements of the Act.

Key Highlights

Rice’s whale listing decisions lacked lawful and transparent processes and standards

The comments highlight the importance of lawful application of ESA standards and definitions as well as transparent and accountable decision-making processes, all of which were lacking in previous Rice’s whale listing decisions.

Science-based standards are essential

The associations emphasize that ESA listings should rely on clear, objective, and consistently applied scientific criteria, consistent with applicable ESA standards and definitions.

Established taxonomy principles matter

Widely accepted taxonomic frameworks rely on multiple independent lines of scientific evidence when distinguishing species or subspecies. The associations note that available evidence does not demonstrate clear morphological distinctions between Rice’s whale and Bryde’s whale populations and urge the agency to apply the available scientific information using the correct legal standards.

New scientific information supports reassessment

Since the previous review, additional scientific information has become available, including:

A larger population size than previously estimated



Evidence of a broader geographic distribution beyond the originally defined core habitat in the Gulf of America



Lower-than-anticipated risks from certain human activities



This information reinforces the importance of reassessing the current classification using the best available scientific and commercial data through a transparent, lawful process.

“Lawful process and standards, sound science, and regulatory transparency must guide ESA decisions,” said Dustin Van Liew, SVP Global Policy at EnerGeo Alliance. “A clear, evidence-based approach is critical to ensuring credible outcomes that support both accurate species identification for protection under the law and continued essential offshore energy exploration and development.” Van Liew continued, “It is incumbent on the Administration in its status review to reverse any prior decision that did not follow a lawful process, failed to apply lawful standards, involved undisclosed conflicts of interest, and otherwise lacked transparency.”

About the Submission

The comments were jointly submitted by EnerGeo Alliance, the American Petroleum Institute, Offshore Operators Committee, National Ocean Industries Association, and Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association as part of NMFS’s request for public input on the Rice’s whale status review.

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About EnerGeo Alliance

EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience and exploration industry, representing the companies that discover, develop, and deliver energy to the world.

With over 50 years of trusted scientific expertise and data-driven advocacy, we work globally to advance informed, science-based government policies and responsible energy exploration, production, and operations.

Together, we are Making Energy Possible.

Learn more at https://energeoalliance.org/ and https://www.makingenergypossible.com/