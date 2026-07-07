Carlyle to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be available via public webcast from the Events & Presentations section of ir.carlyle.com and a replay will also be available after the call’s completion.

Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer Justin Plouffe and Head of Public Investor Relations Daniel Harris, will review the results during the call.

The earnings release will be available through all Carlyle channels, including the Earnings Releases section of ir.carlyle.com and the firm’s X and LinkedIn accounts.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $475 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026, Carlyle’s purpose is to connect people, ideas, and capital to fuel growth for companies and performance for investors. Carlyle employs more than 2,500 people in 28 offices across four continents.



Contacts

Public Investor Relations

Daniel Harris

+1 (212) 813-4527

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Brittany Bensaull

+1 (212) 813-4839

brittany.bensaull@carlyle.com