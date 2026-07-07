Lumanity Strengthens Climate Commitment with SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative) Validation for Near-Term Emissions Reduction Targets

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumanity has announced that its near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The validation provides confirmation that Lumanity’s targets conform with the SBTi Criteria and Recommendations, following review against the SBTi’s Near-Term Criteria V5.3.

Lumanity has committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 63.0% and absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 67.0% by 2035, from a 2024 base year. The targets cleared SBTi validation first time, with no amendments required, reflecting the emissions analysis and cross-functional collaboration behind the submission.

Jon Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Lumanity, said: “This achievement reflects the continued strengthening of our sustainability and responsible business approach and the thorough emissions analysis and cross-functional collaboration across the entire team.” He added: “The validation is increasingly important to our clients, who are rightly demanding that their partners are meeting science-based targets and emission reduction plans, and we are delighted to have the validation that demonstrates we meet these demands. This is not only an environmental milestone, but a credibility marker for us as a global life science partner. While the SBTi is a great achievement, it is just one step in Lumanity’s sustainability program.”

The SBTi validation builds on Lumanity’s wider sustainability program and provides a clear framework for reducing emissions across its operations and value chain. With validated near-term targets now in place, Lumanity will continue to focus on improving emissions data quality, strengthening governance, engaging suppliers, and identifying practical opportunities to reduce emissions over time.

For more information on Lumanity’s sustainability and climate action, please visit: https://lumanity.com/company/social-responsibility/

CONTACT for Lumanity:

Peter Marangos

+1 445 244 2637 / peter.marangos@lumanity.com

About Lumanity

Lumanity is a leading global strategic partner for biopharmaceutical companies, engineering breakthrough value to transform lives. We combine deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise with advanced technology and AI-driven tools to guide decisions and execution across the entire medicine value creation and demonstration journey. With 1,200 highly specialized experts conducting work in more than 50 countries, and offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, Lumanity serves leading pharmaceutical companies and more than 100 biotech companies worldwide. By integrating strategy, evidence, engagement, and technology, Lumanity accelerates and optimizes access to life-changing medicines. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on X and LinkedIn.