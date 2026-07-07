CoreCivic Announces 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) ("CoreCivic") announced today that it will release its 2026 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance. Upon registration at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI99959d3b30da46f3a101e52cd0e2654d, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that help build safer, healthier, and more productive communities one person at a time through residential corrections, detention, and reentry management, adjacent service offerings that include pharmaceutical, transportation, and alternatives to incarceration, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and one of the largest operators of such facilities in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.corecivic.com.

Contact: Investors: Jeb Bachmann – Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024

Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107



