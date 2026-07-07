Terra Innovatum Secures Long-Term Steam Turbine Supply with Howden, a Chart Industries Company

Secures critical supply chain for deployment and scale: Locks in steam turbine and generator supply to support FOAK execution and global NOAK rollout

Integrates proven Howden turbine technology, reducing technical risk and accelerating standardized deployment

Supports scalable multi-unit deployments delivering ~3-15 MWe from a common turbine platform

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and Howden Turbo GmbH (“Howden”), a global leader in steam turbine technology and a division of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), today announced the execution of a steam turbine and power generator procurement order for Terra Innovatum’s SOLO™ micro‑modular reactor platform.

The agreement secures a long-term supply of critical secondary-side equipment for Terra Innovatum’s First-of-a-Kind (“FOAK”) SOLO™ reactor, targeted for deployment in Illinois by 2027, and supports subsequent Nth-of-a-Kind (“NOAK”) global commercialization. Terra Innovatum has already selected its FOAK site at Rock City Admiral Parkway Development in Illinois and has entered into non-binding MOUs for up to 100 SOLO™ units worldwide.

As customer interest accelerates across AI infrastructure, industrial facilities and resilient distributed power applications, securing long-lead equipment and experienced manufacturing partners is becoming an increasingly important competitive differentiator. This agreement represents another step in Terra Innovatum's strategy of establishing the industrial supply chain needed to support commercial deployment at scale.





Pictured: The Howden Frankenthal TWIN turbine, a highly efficient dual-casing steam turbine

manufactured in Frankenthal, Germany. Image provided by Howden Frankenthal.

Through this collaboration, Terra Innovatum and Howden have adapted and optimized Howden’s proven steam turbine technology to meet the specific requirements of the SOLO™ reactor, which is designed as a one‑megawatt‑electric, helium‑cooled micro‑reactor powered by commercially available low‑enriched uranium fuel. The work aligns performance, efficiency, and modular integration to support standardized deployment across sites and leverages Terra Innovatum’s fabless supply chain model, which uses established nuclear manufacturers rather than new in‑house facilities, to accelerate industrialization. In parallel, the companies are defining commercial frameworks, production ramp‑up capacity, lead-time reduction strategies, and modular skid configurations to enable rapid, high-volume rollout of SOLO™ reactors and associated balance‑of‑plant equipment.

The partnership also supports flexible system architectures by integrating multiple SOLO™ units with a common Howden turbine platform to deliver scalable output in the ~3 to 15 MWe range, addressing applications from data centers and industrial facilities to remote mini‑grids. Together, these efforts are intended to shorten deployment timelines and lower lifecycle cost through repeatable, standardized production, supporting Terra Innovatum’s goal of FOAK deployment in 2027 and broader commercialization beginning in 2028.





Pictured: Marco Cherubini, Co-Founder & CTO at Terra Innovatum, and Volker Brakel,

Head of Steam Turbines at Howden, during signing ceremony. Image provided by Howden Frankenthal.

Marco Cherubini, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Terra Innovatum, stated: “Strategically aligning with Howden gives us access to a proven track record and decades of deep expertise in steam turbine technology, particularly in the power range suited for SOLO. Their reliability and engineering experience significantly de-risk both our FOAK deployment and long-term NOAK scaling.”

Volker Brakel, Head of Steam Turbines at Howden, added: “Terra Innovatum’s SOLO concept stands out for its rapid path to market and strong scalability. Its modular architecture and ability to combine multiple units enable flexible power solutions while providing the deployment visibility needed to plan production and build a robust industrial roadmap. A deployable micro-modular reactor with clear market timing creates a strong foundation for long-term growth and collaboration.”

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “ will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Director of Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

E: investors@terrainnovatum.com

Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

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