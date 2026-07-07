Pepper Lunch Introduces New Garlic Brisket Pepper Rice, an American-Inspired Twist on Its Signature Sizzling Dish

IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the fast-growing Japanese fast-casual concept known for its iconic sizzling Pepper Rice, is turning up the flavor this summer with the debut of Garlic Brisket Pepper Rice, a limited-time offering that puts an American spin on the dish that made the brand famous.

Available for a limited time, Garlic Brisket Pepper Rice features tender, smoked brisket infused with bold garlic flavor, served atop Pepper Lunch’s signature combination of premium rice, sweet corn and fresh green onions on the brand’s signature 500-degree patented iron plate. Guests finish the experience by mixing the ingredients together tableside as the dish continues to sizzle, creating the caramelized flavors and aromas that have made Pepper Lunch a global favorite.

“Pepper Rice has always been about creating an experience that’s as exciting as it is delicious,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch USA. “Garlic Brisket Pepper Rice takes everything our guests already love about our signature dish and gives it a bold, smoky twist inspired by American barbecue flavors while staying true to the interactive sizzling experience that defines Pepper Lunch.”

Unlike traditional barbecue brisket dishes coated in heavy sauces, Pepper Lunch’s Garlic Brisket Pepper Rice lets the quality of the smoked brisket shine. The bite-sized brisket pieces develop additional caramelization on the hot iron plate, while guests can customize the flavor with Pepper Lunch’s signature seasonings and sauces, including the fan-favorite Sweet Honey Brown Sauce.

The launch builds on the popularity of Pepper Lunch’s signature Beef Pepper Rice, the iconic sizzling rice dish first created in Japan more than 30 years ago that has since grown into a global favorite served at more than 570 Pepper Lunch restaurants across 17 countries. Served on a patented iron plate heated to approximately 500 degrees, Pepper Rice allows guests to cook, mix and season their meal exactly how they like it, making every visit an interactive dining experience.

Garlic Brisket Pepper Rice will be available for a limited time at participating Pepper Lunch restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

For more information or to find the nearest Pepper Lunch location, visit www.pepperlunchrestaurants.com.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 570 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Pepper Lunch

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cead68f4-a30e-469d-9600-00ebed1cb797