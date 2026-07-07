2026 Beijing · Changping Forum on Life Science to Open on July 11

BEIJING, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Beijing · Changping Forum on Life Science will be held from July 11 to 12 at the Petroleum Science & Technology Communication Center in Changping District, Beijing. The forum covers multiple dimensions including industry exchanges, industry-finance collaboration, and policy announcements. Over 100 top industry experts and leaders will gather to offer forward-looking insights and innovative ideas for the advancement of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Zhao Shiwei, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of Beijing Future Science Park, Member of the Leading Party Members Group and Deputy Mayor of the People's Government of Changping District, made the above remarks at a press conference on July 2.

Zhao explained that the forum innovatively adopts a "1+9+N+AI" model, comprising one high-level opening ceremony and main forum, nine premier thematic forums, N special brand events, and AI empowerment woven throughout the entire value chain.

This year's forum will feature five major highlights.

First is the deep integration of scientific and industrial innovation. Closely aligned with the strategic direction of industrial upgrading under the 15th Five-Year Plan, the forum focuses on breakthroughs in cutting-edge core technologies in life sciences, driving two-way empowerment and synergy between scientific and industrial innovation, and bridging the entire innovation chain from the earliest stage of basic research to the final stage of industrial deployment.

Second is the full-spectrum expansion of AI applications. Through debut releases and live demonstrations, the forum will showcase the full panorama of AI's disruptive and innovative applications across the entire industry chain from drug discovery to intelligent manufacturing to precision diagnostics and treatment.

Third is synergistic coverage of the industrial ecosystem. The event spans key segments including innovative drugs, high-end medical devices, synthetic biology, brain science and brain-computer interfaces, and AI-powered healthcare, as well as critical areas such as international cooperation, technology research result commercialization, and financial investment. It brings together all essential resources from government, industry, academia, research institutes, medical institutions, and financial sectors, building a full-cycle service system from innovation and R&D to project implementation.

Fourth is upgraded international cooperation. More than 20 top overseas experts and executives from multinational corporations have been invited to showcase world-class innovative technologies and industrial projects in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The effort aims to build a bridge for regular collaboration between China and foreign countries, and help the region's industries become deeply embedded in the global innovation network.

Fifth is results-oriented translation of outcomes. Guided by the principle of "high-quality events with practical impact first," the forum focuses on precise project matchmaking, effective technology uptake, and deep industry empowerment, driving the forum's evolution from an academic exchange platform to an industry value platform.

Zhao noted that leveraging Beijing's position as the birthplace of original innovation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, Changping District has focused on building the "Life Valley" to world-leading standards. The district has achieved an industrial scale of RMB 10 billion in fixed asset investment, approximately 67 hectares (1,000 mu) of land supply, and RMB 100 billion in revenue, and has formed a complete industrial chain spanning basic research, pilot-scale R&D, production and distribution, and terminal medical services.

On future plans, Zhao said that in the next phase, Changping District will continue to stay at the forefront of the industry and drive quality upgrades across the entire pharmaceutical and healthcare industrial chain. The district will focus on the "Life Valley" as a core platform, develop industry clusters with distinctive features, and equip them with high-standard public service facilities in education, commerce, culture, and sports to comprehensively enhance the region's appeal to talent and its industrial influence. The district will also intensify financial empowerment by deepening collaboration with private capital and the Beijing Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry Investment Fund, with a focus on supporting early-stage, small-scale, long-term, and deep-tech investments. Through "government guidance plus market-driven aggregation," the district will continue to improve its full-chain service system, fostering more "from 0 to 1" breakthroughs in original innovation, "from 1 to 10" transitions in translational research, and "from 10 to 100" leaps in industrial scaling.

Source: 2026 Beijing · Changping Forum on Life Science