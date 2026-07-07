Global Surrogacy Market Expected to Reach US$ 11.94 Billion by 2034 │ The Insight Partners

New York, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, published its latest market intelligence report on the Surrogacy Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 5.38 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 11.94 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the 2026 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with fertility clinic directors, reproductive medicine specialists, surrogacy agency executives, legal advisors, healthcare payers, and family-building service providers, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The surrogacy market is gaining momentum as infertility, delayed parenthood, health-related pregnancy constraints, and broader family-building needs increase demand for assisted reproductive services. The market covers fertility clinics, surrogacy agencies, donor programs, legal and counseling services, IVF laboratories, pregnancy coordination services, and administrative support systems that enable intended parents to pursue surrogacy arrangements in regulated and medically supervised environments.

Gestational surrogacy remains the most widely preferred model globally because the surrogate has no biological relationship with the child. In this process, embryos are created through IVF using gametes from intended parents or donors and transferred to the gestational carrier. This model benefits from stronger clinical standardization, clearer legal frameworks in several jurisdictions, and greater acceptance among intended parents, clinics, agencies, and legal advisors.

The market is also shaped by expanding fertility benefits and employer-sponsored family-building programs. In January 2025, Cigna Healthcare announced a collaboration with Progyny to provide expanded fertility and family-building benefits, including guided support and reimbursement options for surrogacy and adoption, reflecting rising employer focus on inclusive reproductive benefits and workforce retention.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: North America leads the global surrogacy market, supported by advanced fertility clinics, established IVF infrastructure, strong agency networks, and favorable legal pathways in several US states, particularly where pre-birth parentage orders provide legal certainty for intended parents.

North America leads the global surrogacy market, supported by advanced fertility clinics, established IVF infrastructure, strong agency networks, and favorable legal pathways in several US states, particularly where pre-birth parentage orders provide legal certainty for intended parents. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to offer strong long-term growth potential as access to fertility care expands, IVF clinic networks develop, medical tourism increases, and reproductive medicine providers invest in advanced technologies and patient-coordination models.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer strong long-term growth potential as access to fertility care expands, IVF clinic networks develop, medical tourism increases, and reproductive medicine providers invest in advanced technologies and patient-coordination models. Dominant Segment: Gestational Surrogacy holds the leading market share due to its clinical preference, use of IVF-based embryo transfer, absence of genetic linkage between surrogate and child, and stronger acceptance among intended parents and fertility service providers.

Gestational Surrogacy holds the leading market share due to its clinical preference, use of IVF-based embryo transfer, absence of genetic linkage between surrogate and child, and stronger acceptance among intended parents and fertility service providers. Fastest-Growing Segment: IVF remains the most strategically important technology segment, driven by improvements in embryo culture, genetic screening, cryopreservation, donor gamete programs, fertility preservation, and embryo transfer protocols that support surrogacy journeys.

IVF remains the most strategically important technology segment, driven by improvements in embryo culture, genetic screening, cryopreservation, donor gamete programs, fertility preservation, and embryo transfer protocols that support surrogacy journeys. Leading Service Provider: Fertility clinics dominate service delivery because they manage medical evaluation, IVF cycles, embryo transfer, pregnancy monitoring coordination, laboratory procedures, and clinical risk management across surrogacy arrangements.

Primary Growth Driver: Rising Infertility and Expanding Access to Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Expansion of the surrogacy market is primarily driven by increasing infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, reproductive health disorders, and medical conditions that prevent or complicate pregnancy. The World Health Organization has reported that around 1 in 6 adults experience infertility during their lifetime, underscoring the structural demand for fertility care, IVF, donor programs, and surrogacy services.

Advancements in assisted reproductive technologies are improving success rates and widening access to family-building options. IVF, embryo freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, donor egg programs, and advanced laboratory protocols are enabling clinics to support more complex fertility cases. These technologies are particularly important in gestational surrogacy, where embryo creation and transfer are central to the treatment pathway.

Legal and regulatory reforms are also improving market confidence in select jurisdictions by clarifying parentage, compensation rules, surrogate protections, and cross-border safeguards. North America remains a key demand center because the US offers varied but relatively mature frameworks in several states, while Canada operates under an altruistic surrogacy model that permits reimbursement of eligible expenses.

Gestational Surrogacy: A High-Value End-Market

The Gestational Surrogacy segment holds the largest share in the surrogacy market due to its medically structured approach, use of IVF, and clearer separation between genetic parentage and pregnancy carriage. Intended parents often prefer gestational surrogacy because it allows the use of their own genetic material or donor gametes while limiting complex biological parentage issues associated with traditional surrogacy.

The segment is further strengthened by specialized fertility clinics, agency-supported matching, donor coordination, legal counselling, insurance guidance, and pregnancy management services. As clinics and agencies build integrated support models, gestational surrogacy is expected to remain the dominant type of segment in the global surrogacy market through 2034.

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Segment Analysis

Gestational Surrogacy – Market-Leading Type Segment

Gestational Surrogacy dominates the surrogacy market because it is supported by IVF-based embryo creation and transfer, reducing genetic complexity for the surrogate. The segment is widely preferred among intended parents, fertility clinics, and legal advisors due to stronger clinical standardization, broader agency support, and relatively clearer parentage frameworks in several leading markets.

Traditional Surrogacy – Limited but Regulated Service Segment

Traditional Surrogacy has a smaller market position due to biological linkage between the surrogate and child, which may create additional legal, emotional, and regulatory complexity. As a result, many intended parents, agencies, and clinics favor gestational surrogacy. Traditional surrogacy remains relevant in limited settings where legal frameworks, clinical oversight, and informed consent processes are clearly defined.

IVF – Dominant Technology Segment

IVF is the leading technology segment in the surrogacy market because gestational surrogacy depends on embryo creation outside the body and transfer to the surrogate. The segment benefits from advances in embryo selection, cryopreservation, laboratory quality systems, donor egg programs, and reproductive endocrinology protocols. IVF also supports intended parents with age-related infertility, genetic concerns, or medical barriers to pregnancy.

Agency-Supported Surrogacy Journeys – Structured Coordination Model

Agency-supported surrogacy journeys are gaining market relevance because they provide coordinated matching, screening, legal guidance, counseling, insurance navigation, escrow support, and pregnancy journey management. This model reduces administrative burden for intended parents and surrogates while improving transparency and compliance across complex multi-party arrangements.

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Regional Analysis

North America - Largest Market

North America dominates the global surrogacy market due to the presence of advanced fertility clinics, mature IVF laboratories, specialized surrogacy agencies, and established legal infrastructure in several jurisdictions. The US remains the primary market, supported by commercial surrogacy availability in selected states and established legal mechanisms such as pre-birth parentage orders in states including California.

The region also benefits from employer-sponsored fertility benefits and broader access to family-building services. Cigna Healthcare’s 2025 collaboration with Progyny included coverage options for surrogacy and adoption, reflecting growing recognition of fertility benefits as a workforce strategy. North America’s strong clinic networks, donor databases, legal specialists, and insurance advisory infrastructure continue to support market leadership.

Europe - Regulated and Fragmented Market

Europe represents a significant but legally fragmented surrogacy market, with varying national policies on commercial surrogacy, altruistic surrogacy, parentage recognition, and cross-border arrangements. Demand is supported by high-quality fertility care, advanced IVF laboratories, and strong clinical standards, but market scale is influenced by country-specific restrictions and the need for legal clarity.

Spain, the UK, Greece, Ukraine, and parts of Eastern Europe have historically played different roles in fertility treatment and cross-border family-building pathways. However, legal conditions vary significantly by country. European demand increasingly emphasizes ethical safeguards, transparent counselling, surrogate protections, and coordinated medical-legal support.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Expansion of Fertility Benefits and Integrated Family-Building Services: The expansion of employer-sponsored fertility and family-building benefits represents a major market opportunity. Organizations are increasingly supporting employees through IVF coverage, donor services, fertility medication support, surrogacy reimbursement, adoption support, and counselling. Cigna Healthcare and Progyny’s 2025 offering highlights this broader shift toward comprehensive family-building benefits. Integrated service models are also improving the patient experience by connecting fertility clinics, agencies, donors, legal advisors, insurance specialists, and mental health support services through coordinated programs. Pinnacle Fertility’s 2025 national rebrand aligned more than 40 fertility clinic and lab locations, Pinnacle Egg Bank, and Pinnacle Surrogacy under a single brand and digital experience, reflecting the industry's movement toward centralized care coordination.

Legal Complexity, Cost Burden, and Ethical Governance: Despite strong demand, the surrogacy market faces significant challenges related to legal variability, high service costs, cross-border restrictions, ethical safeguards, surrogate protections, and parentage recognition. Surrogacy laws differ widely across countries and even within regions, creating uncertainty for intended parents, agencies, clinics, and legal advisors.

High overall cost remains another limiting factor, especially when IVF cycles, donor services, agency fees, legal support, insurance, medical care, and travel are required. Market participants must also address ethical governance, informed consent, psychological support, data privacy, and transparent compensation or reimbursement practices to ensure long-term sustainability and public trust.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

Kindbody unveiled a next-generation fertility platform

In February 2026, Kindbody launched a next-generation fertility platform integrating AI, clinical innovation, virtual care, patient support, medication management, third-party reproduction, pregnancy, adoption, and global program design. The platform will enter a structured pilot phase in 2026 with select employer clients representing more than three million covered lives, ahead of broader market availability in 2027.

IVI RMA Global expanded reproductive medicine footprint in the GCC

In July 2025, IVI RMA Global announced the acquisition of ART Fertility Clinics operations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Gulf Capital. The transaction covered three state-of-the-art clinics and was designed to expand IVI RMA Global’s footprint across the GCC, subject to satisfaction of regulatory conditions.

Leading Surrogacy Companies

Company Profile IVI RMA Global Global reproductive medicine platform expanding fertility clinic networks across the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with strong IVF and evidence-based fertility care capabilities. Circle Surrogacy Full-service gestational surrogacy agency with more than 30 years of experience, coordinated internal support capabilities, and a global intended-parent base. Pinnacle Fertility US fertility network integrating clinics, lab locations, egg bank services, and surrogacy support under a centralized brand and digital experience. Kindbody Fertility care delivery platform and family-building benefits provider offering clinic-based care, virtual support, employer benefits, and third-party reproduction services. Progyny, Inc. Fertility and family-building benefits provider supporting IVF, fertility medication, clinic network access, surrogacy guidance, adoption support, and employer-sponsored reproductive benefits. Cigna Healthcare Health benefits provider expanding employer access to fertility and family-building services through collaboration with Progyny, including guided support for surrogacy and adoption. ART Fertility Clinics Reproductive medicine provider in the GCC with advanced clinic infrastructure, research focus, and genetic testing capabilities, now part of IVI RMA Global’s expansion strategy. NewGenIvf Group Limited Asia-based fertility services provider pursuing reproductive technology acquisitions and fertility service expansion across selected international markets. SILK Medical Fertility and surrogacy clinic operator in Georgia and Armenia, expanding IVF and surrogacy services and international patient programs.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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