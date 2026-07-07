Syntec Optics (NASDAQ: OPTX) Secures 40% Increase in Orders for Missile Laser Guidance Product Line

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of deep-tech solutions for the defense, space, and other high-growth markets, today announced a 40% increase in orders for optical sub-systems powering advanced laser-guides for missiles. Laser guides provide military aircraft with precision-strike capabilities, enabling the neutralization of a wide range of targets with minimal collateral damage.

Strengthening Global Defense Capabilities

The new orders reflect an urgent need to replenish U.S. and allied military inventories with combat-proven, reliable technology.

“We continue to bolster U.S. military readiness and meet the increased requirements of our allied nations, ensuring they maintain a decisive edge in high-threat environments,” said Matt Carey, VP of Business Development and Delivery. “We are excited to enable cockpit-programmable optics that allow aircrews to select impact angles and attack directions, all in real-time. This provides unprecedented flexibility to engage fixed, moving, and re-locatable targets.”

Increase in Orders

Syntec Optics’ defense platform continues to scale, with order values growing since the company’s Q1 update.

“These orders ensure that our forces have the advanced capabilities they depend on,” said Dean Rudy, CFO of Syntec Optics. “Total order value has now surpassed $1.2 million, representing a 40% increase over the nearly $850,000 baseline reported and included in our Q1 defense platform announcement. We have already fulfilled about 23% of these current orders and anticipate continued growth as defense inventories are replenished globally.”

Precision Optics for Advanced Munitions

Syntec Optics provides the critical high-precision optics and opto-mechanical subsystems that allow munitions to “see” laser-designated targets. The company’s advanced manufacturing optics integrates seamlessly into the onboard processing systems that calculate flight path corrections. These corrections ultimately drive the nose-mounted fins and tail-section guidance systems, ensuring the hundreds of pounds of munitions maintain the necessary stability and maneuverability to reach their objective. For over two decades, Syntec has been at the forefront of manufacturing complex optics from difficult-to-work-with materials, making proven products in missile defense and national security.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation’s largest custom manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With a dedicated team of nearly 180 employees, the company pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced defense platforms and AI data centers. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output—representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023—Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)