CCHH (Nasdaq: CCHH) Signs Agreement to Provide US$50 Million of Maintenance Services Solution for Data Center Infrastructure in Malaysia

Landmark agreement positions CCHH to provide maintenance services solution for data center infrastructure while maintaining its core restaurant franchise business as a stable operating foundation

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCHH, doing business as Chicken Claypot and restaurant franchises business (Nasdaq: CCHH) (“CCHH” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed company primarily engaged in chain restaurant operations, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive three-year sales and service agreement with several strategic clients. The identity of the counterparties remains confidential pursuant to a binding non-disclosure agreement between the parties.

Under the agreement, the Company will provide maintenance services solution to the undisclosed client in support of data center infrastructure projects in Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia’s increasingly important digital infrastructure and computing hubs. The total contract value under the agreement is US$50 million over the three-year term.

In addition to maintenance services solution for Malaysian data center projects, the agreement provides the client with comprehensive technical and operational support, including computing capacity allocation, deployment coordination, technical consultation and operational advisory services for data center facilities. The service scope may further expand to additional countries and regions in line with the client’s global capacity rollout plan.

A Strategic Step into the Data Center Infrastructure Services Chain

The Company believes this agreement represents a major milestone in CCHH’s broader diversification strategy. While the Company will continue to maintain the stable operation of its Chicken Claypot and restaurant franchise business as its core revenue base, this agreement enables CCHH to enter a high-growth technology infrastructure sector supported by accelerating demand for AI computing, cloud services and data center capacity.

Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid growth in digital infrastructure investment, driven by rising demand for cloud computing, enterprise digital transformation and cross-border data services. Malaysia, in particular, has emerged as a key regional data center market due to its geographic advantages, improving connectivity, competitive operating environment and growing participation in the global technology supply chain.

Against this backdrop, the Company believes that data center support services represent a commercially attractive extension of CCHH’s business capabilities. The US$50 million contract value provides meaningful order visibility over the three-year term and is expected to create a foundation for the Company to develop a new business segment with potentially stronger growth prospects and scalable revenue opportunities.

Dual-Engine Growth Model: Stable Restaurant Operations and High-Potential Technology Infrastructure

CCHH's restaurant operations have been built over many years, generating stable and recurring cash flow, while the Company's management team has concurrently developed deep industry relationships and supply chain resources across Southeast Asia's data center ecosystem. Against the backdrop of surging demand for computing infrastructure across the ASEAN region, the Company is well-positioned to leverage its overseas compliance framework and local operational presence to pursue data center support and maintenance services solution opportunities.

The restaurant franchise business will continue to serve as the Group's stable cash flow foundation, while the new data center services segment represents a high-growth second curve. The two business lines are expected to benefit from mutual synergies in capital allocation and local channel resources, while being operated separately by dedicated professional teams. This structure enables CCHH to transition from a traditional food and beverage enterprise toward a digitally enabled technology infrastructure player, enhancing the Company's overall earnings profile and strengthening its resilience against market volatility.

The Company further believes that this agreement may strengthen its ability to pursue additional technology infrastructure clients in Malaysia, Southeast Asia and other international markets. By participating in deployment coordination and data center support services, CCHH aims to build operating experience, supplier relationships and client credibility in a sector characterized by long-term demand, large-scale project requirements and recurring infrastructure investment.

CEO Commentary

“We are pleased to enter into this three-year strategic agreement, which we believe represents a significant step in CCHH’s evolution as a diversified Nasdaq-listed company,” said Mr. Goh Kok E, Chief Executive Officer of CCHH. The US$50 million contract value provides a strong foundation for our entry into the technology infrastructure services chain.”

“Importantly, this agreement does not change our commitment to our core Chicken Claypot and restaurant franchise business,” Mr. Goh continued. “Rather, it creates an additional growth pathway. We intend to continue strengthening our restaurant operations while leveraging this cooperation to expand into data center technical support and broader AI computing infrastructure opportunities across Southeast Asia and global markets. We believe this dual-engine strategy can help diversify our revenue mix, improve long-term growth potential and create sustainable value for shareholders.”

About CCHH

CCHH (Nasdaq: CCHH) is a Nasdaq-listed company primarily engaged in Chicken Claypot and restaurant franchise operations. Building on its operating base and regional business network, the Company is pursuing strategic diversification opportunities in technology infrastructure, including technical consulting services and maintenance services solution for data center projects, with a particular focus on Southeast Asian markets. CCHH aims to develop a dual-engine growth model combining stable restaurant franchise operations with high-potential digital infrastructure business opportunities.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

CCH Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Email: cch_ir@cchasia.com.my

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s three-year sales and service agreement, expected transaction value, potential revenue contribution, business diversification strategy, expansion into maintenance services solution for data center infrastructure, market opportunities in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, and long-term shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors, including changes in data center industry demand, customer purchasing schedules, supply chain availability, foreign exchange fluctuations, execution risks, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.