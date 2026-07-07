Ez-XBRL Solutions Named a 2026 Gartner® Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI-Driven Disclosure and Regulatory Reporting

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ez-XBRL Solutions, a global provider of AI-powered regulatory reporting, digital disclosure, and compliance solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2026 Gartner® Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI-Driven Disclosure and Regulatory Reporting for its integrated EcoActive and Integix solution.

Finance and sustainability teams are navigating a disclosure environment that has fundamentally changed in scope and consequence. For most teams, the processes underneath these obligations have not kept pace — leaving disclosure workflows dependent on fragmented documents, disconnected spreadsheets, and late-cycle manual review at precisely the moment when every decision needs to be traceable.

Ez-XBRL, through EcoActive and Integix, is addressing this challenge with an AI-native disclosure automation platform built by regulatory reporting experts with more than 15 years of multi-jurisdiction compliance experience across the US, UK, EU, and other global markets. The platform uses agentic AI to orchestrate the disclosure process end to end, making the entire process enormously more efficient. The company has been applying AI to regulatory reporting workflows for more than a decade and has been awarded four US patents in AI-enabled and structured reporting technologies.

"In our opinion, Gartner's recognition reflects a shift we are seeing across the CFO office," said Aneet Kumar, President of Ez-XBRL Solutions. "Finance and sustainability teams do not just need a faster way to produce disclosures — they need confidence that every number, every narrative, and every AI-assisted decision can withstand internal review, external assurance, and regulatory scrutiny. The future of disclosure management is a governed, AI-native platform that carries that operational burden end to end, so finance, sustainability, and compliance teams can focus on the judgment and oversight that only they can provide."

Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI-Driven Disclosure and Regulatory Reporting, Renata Viana, 4 June 2026

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About Ez-XBRL Solutions

Ez-XBRL Solutions provides AI-powered regulatory reporting, disclosure management, XBRL/iXBRL tagging, validation, and compliance solutions for companies, regulators, auditors, and advisory firms. With more than 15 years of experience and patented AI-enabled technologies, Ez-XBRL helps organizations simplify complex reporting requirements and improve the quality, consistency, and governance of their disclosures.

Ez-XBRL LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezxbrl

Ez-XBRL X - https://x.com/ezxbrl

EcoActive LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecoactive-tech

EcoActive X - https://x.com/Eco_Active_Tech

Email - info@ez-xbrl.com

Media Contact:

Srinivas Murty

Vice President, Ez-XBRL Solutions Inc.

smurty@ez-xbrl.com

+1 703-745-2327