AMZFAST Launches Japan Prime Day 2026 Campaign with Up to 30% Off Featured Gaming Monitors

TOKYO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMZFAST, the esports and gaming monitor brand under Express Luck Group, today announced the launch of its Japan Prime Day 2026 campaign on Amazon Japan.



The campaign highlights four selected models covering different gaming scenarios, including ultrawide gaming, Dual Mode technology, white gaming designs, and high-refresh-rate FPS displays. During the Prime Day campaign, customers in Japan can enjoy discounts of up to 30% off original prices on selected AMZFAST gaming monitors.



Featured Prime Day Deals



AMZG27F6U — 27-inch 4K 160Hz / FHD 320Hz Dual Mode



The flagship Dual Mode gaming monitor from AMZFAST allows players to switch between 4K 160Hz for immersive AAA gaming and Full HD 320Hz for ultra-fast competitive gameplay. Featuring HDMI 2.1 FRL support and a height-adjustable stand, the monitor delivers flexibility for both entertainment and esports scenarios.



Original Price: ¥49,999 | Prime Day Discount: 30% OFF

Available on Amazon Japan: AMZG27F6U

AMZG34C8 Pro — 34-inch UWQHD 240Hz



Designed for immersive gaming and multitasking, the AMZG34C8 Pro features a 34-inch UWQHD curved display with a 240Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 FRL support, providing an expanded field of view for gaming, content creation, and productivity.



Original Price: ¥43,980 | Prime Day Discount: 18% OFF

Available on Amazon Japan: AMZG34C8 Pro

AMZG25F6F — 24.5-inch FHD 320Hz White Gaming Monitor



Built for competitive FPS players, the AMZG25F6F combines a compact 24.5-inch Full HD display with an ultra-fast 320Hz refresh rate. Its clean white design provides a distinctive aesthetic choice for gamers who value speed, precision, and setup customization.



Original Price: ¥24,999 | Prime Day Discount: 28% OFF

Available on Amazon Japan: AMZG25F6F

AMZG24X1W — 24-inch FHD 200Hz White Gaming Monitor



Designed as an accessible entry point into high-refresh gaming, the AMZG24X1W combines a 24-inch Full HD panel, 200Hz refresh rate, and white exterior design, delivering smooth gaming performance with an attractive price-to-performance balance.



Original Price: ¥17,999 | Prime Day Discount: 22% OFF

Available on Amazon Japan: AMZG24X1W

Availability



All Prime Day offers are available exclusively on Amazon Japan. The pre-sale period begins on July 7, 2026, with the main Prime Day campaign starting on July 10, 2026.



Offers are available for a limited time while supplies last. Prices and availability may vary during the campaign period.



Shop AMZFAST on Amazon Japan: Amazon.co.jp AMZFAST Store