ValueSelling Associates CEO Julie Thomas to Speak at Stevie® Awards Women|Future Webinar on Building Brand Credibility Through Business Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, will be a featured speaker at the July 15 Women|Future Webinar hosted by the Stevie® Awards. During this free session, Julie will share practical strategies to help business leaders leverage awards and recognition programs to strengthen their brands, build credibility, and stand out in competitive markets.

Why It Matters

Business awards build trust. Third-party recognition can strengthen credibility with customers, prospects, partners, employees, and investors.

Recognition fuels growth. Well-executed awards programs can increase brand visibility, generate media coverage, support recruiting efforts, and create new business opportunities.

Success doesn't end with the award. Organizations that strategically promote and repurpose award recognition can maximize its value long after the announcement.



Event Details

Who : Julie Thomas, President and CEO, ValueSelling Associates

What : Your Competitive Edge: How Earning Business Awards Boosts Recognition and Credibility in a Crowded Market

Host : Women|Future Conference and the Stevie® Awards

When : Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where : Live virtual webinar, Register Now

Attendees Will Learn

How business awards can strengthen brand recognition and market credibility

Best practices for writing compelling award nominations

Ways to maximize award recognition through PR, marketing, social media, and thought leadership

Practical strategies for turning recognition into long-term business growth

"Business awards are more than a trophy on a shelf. They're powerful proof points that reinforce your organization's expertise and credibility," said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. "I'm looking forward to sharing practical ways organizations can turn recognition into greater visibility, stronger market positioning, and lasting business value."

Registration for this complimentary webinar is open to founders, executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders interested in learning how to maximize the impact of business awards and recognition.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. The company also offers AI-powered sales coaching to drive behavior change and revenue through its ValueCoach AI™ avatar, Val. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

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Media Contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

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