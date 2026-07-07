InStride Health’s New Peer-Reviewed Research Demonstrates Reductions in Caregiver Strain following Specialty Virtual Care for Families of Youth with Anxiety and OCD

BOSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride Health , a leading provider of specialty mental health care for youth with complex anxiety, OCD, and related disorders, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed research in Discover Public Health validating the impact of its specialty treatment program in reducing caregiver burden. The article—co-authored by Heidi Mochari-Greenberger, PhD, MPH, Vice President of Clinical Research at InStride Health, and Kathryn Boger, Ph.D., ABPP, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of InStride Health—examines how young people’s clinical complexity can be significantly associated with the severity of caregiver strain for those looking after patients with moderate to severe anxiety and OCD, and how treatment may be linked to meaningful reductions in that strain regardless of clinical complexities.

While caregiver strain has long been established as common among caregivers of young people with mental health struggles, the study sought to fill a gap in the literature about how the severity of that strain may differ based on certain patient clinical characteristics. The research found that caregiver strain was significantly higher among caregivers of patients with attributes including medical comorbidities, psychiatric medication prescriptions, and school avoidance when compared to caregivers of children without these attributes.

While these indicators of clinical complexity were associated with higher caregiver strain at intake, the study also showed that virtual specialty treatment can significantly reduce caregiver strain, regardless of patient complexity. Across the entire study population:

81% of caregivers reported a reduction in strain 58% experienced reductions larger than the minimum detectable change threshold

94% experienced a reduction in missed work

87% experienced a reduction in the interruption of personal time

81% experienced a reduction in feeling unhappy or sad



“Caring for a young person struggling with their mental health can be all-consuming, but too often we don’t focus enough attention on the caregivers on the front lines,” said Dr. Boger. “This research shows that effective treatment for young people eases the strain on their caregivers too, even in the most complex cases. It shows that good care for a young person reaches further than the patient alone.”

“The demands that come with supporting a young person struggling with anxiety or OCD can be immense, often affecting work, family routines, and personal well-being,” said David Glickman, parent of an InStride graduate. “Through InStride’s program, we gained practical tools, real-time support, and a treatment plan that fit into our lives. As our child improved, we experienced less stress, fewer disruptions to our daily routine, and a renewed sense of confidence as caregivers.”

InStride’s virtual specialty care program has distinct advantages that contribute to its success in reducing caregiver strain. Virtual care, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar settings, relieves the burdens of travel time, rigid hours, and logistical hassles that can result in work absenteeism for caregivers. The virtual model also eliminates costs like gas and parking that can add to the financial burden.

Further, InStride’s emphasis on virtual exposure coaching and real-time support from a multidisciplinary team allows patients to learn and apply skills within school and home environments, reducing interruptions in personal time for caregivers and lessening the disruption of family dynamics more effectively than traditional, siloed treatment models that take place within a clinic.

The entire published study, “Prevalence and change in caregiver strain by subgroup following youth treatment for moderate to severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder in a virtual specialty setting,” can be accessed here .

About InStride Health

InStride Health is a leading provider of specialty mental health care for youth with complex anxiety, OCD, and related disorders—one of the fastest-growing and most underserved areas in healthcare. Spun out of the nation’s top-ranked psychiatric hospital, InStride translates decades of clinical research into a scalable, real-world care model that delivers evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and exposure therapy virtually, supported by a dedicated team of psychiatrists, therapists, and exposure coaches. This care model is enhanced by AI tools trained on a proprietary, domain-specific dataset that compounds with every patient, driving increasingly personalized care and improving outcomes over time. The company partners closely with parents, schools, and external providers, coordinating across settings to provide surround sound skills that enable graduation from specialty care.​

​InStride is in-network with most major commercial insurance plans, and patients typically connect with a clinician within days and begin treatment within weeks. Now operating across 19 states with a repeatable, payer-backed model, InStride is scaling nationwide to help young people reclaim their lives from anxiety and OCD. Learn more at www.instride.health .