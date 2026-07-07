Clinical Excellence in Continuity of Care: Counterpart Assistant (CA) Use Associated With Stronger Performance Across Transitions of Care Measures and Post-Hospitalization Follow-Up

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover” or “Clover Health”), and a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform, today released findings within the whitepaper “Clinical Excellence in Continuity of Care: A Real-World Analysis of Counterpart Assistant's Role in Post-Hospitalization Follow-up.”

The whitepaper examines the relationship between CA use by primary care physicians (“PCPs”) and performance on high-risk care transition outcomes, including two HEDIS®1 quality measures within Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage population: Transitions of Care (“TRC”) and Follow-Up After Emergency Department Visit for People with Multiple High-Risk Chronic Conditions (“FMC”).

Counterpart Health partners with payers and provider organizations to help primary care teams identify care gaps, manage risk, and improve quality and financial performance across populations with complex clinical needs. For transitions of care, CA helps turn acute utilization events into timely, trackable follow-up work by generating tasks after hospital discharge and surfacing available hospitalization information, including medication information, lab results, procedures, and discharge summaries, within clinicians’ existing workflows.

"Patients are at their most vulnerable when they are discharged from the hospital, where communication gaps and missed follow-ups with their PCP can lead to avoidable complications," said David Tsay, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Counterpart Health and co-author of the whitepaper. "CA is supporting PCPs in ensuring follow-up care happens, and that patients are getting the proactive and longitudinal care they need.”

Key highlights from the whitepaper include:

Stronger transitions of care performance: Members attributed to CA-enabled PCPs performed better across all HEDIS Transitions of Care measures reviewed, including notification of inpatient admission, patient engagement after discharge, receipt of discharge information, and medication reconciliation.

Members attributed to CA-enabled PCPs performed better across all HEDIS Transitions of Care measures reviewed, including notification of inpatient admission, patient engagement after discharge, receipt of discharge information, and medication reconciliation. More frequent post-discharge coordination: Members attributed to CA-enabled PCPs had a 33% higher rate of receipt of discharge information and an 11% higher rate of medication reconciliation post-discharge.

Members attributed to CA-enabled PCPs had a 33% higher rate of receipt of discharge information and an 11% higher rate of medication reconciliation post-discharge. More timely ED follow-up for high-risk members: Members attributed to CA-enabled PCPs had a 9% higher rate on the HEDIS FMC measure, which evaluates follow-up after emergency department visits for people with multiple high-risk chronic conditions.





"Primary care providers are often best positioned to identify emerging risks and intervene before they escalate, but they need timely, actionable information to do so," said Conrad Wai, Chief Executive Officer of Counterpart Health. "This analysis highlights how Counterpart Assistant can help bridge the gap between hospital discharge and outpatient management. By equipping providers with insights that support timely follow-up and patient engagement, we believe CA can strengthen care coordination, reduce avoidable acute utilization, and contribute to lower total cost of care."

This whitepaper is Counterpart’s eighth retrospective data analysis measuring CA's clinical impact, building on the care model and data foundation that supported Clover's #1 HEDIS score nationwide for a PPO Medicare Advantage plan for the last two years2. By embedding post-acute needs into the existing clinical workflow, CA helps enable more timely follow-up during one of the most vulnerable periods in a patient’s care journey.

Counterpart Assistant is commercially available to interested plans and risk-bearing provider organizations looking to advance this work. To learn more about Counterpart Health, visit: www.counterparthealth.com .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health, a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan. Counterpart Assistant is now commercially available, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies document the technology’s ability to support better outcomes in areas such as Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, as well as Clinical Quality and Underserved Patient Populations.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Inquiries:

press@cloverhealth.com

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1 HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

2 This analysis focuses on performance by non-SNP PPO plans with over 2,000 lives as of September 1, 2025 and 2024 on HEDIS measures applicable to non-SNPs that were used for CMS’s MY 2023 and MY 2024 Star ratings, applying the measure ranges used by CMS.