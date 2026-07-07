Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. Announces Continued Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index for the Second Consecutive Year Following the June 2026 Reconstitution

NEW YORK, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (“Chaince Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a provider of tokenization solutions and digital-asset capital markets infrastructure, today announced that it continues to be included in the Russell 2000® Index for a second consecutive year in connection with the June 2026 Russell US Indexes reconstitution. The reconstituted indexes took effect after the close of U.S. equity markets on Friday, June 26, 2026, with trading in the newly reconstituted indexes commencing at the market open on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Russell 2000® Index is one of the most widely followed benchmarks for U.S. small-cap equities. The Company first joined the Russell 2000® Index at the June 2025 reconstitution, and its continued membership reflects the application of FTSE Russell’s objective, rules-based reconstitution methodology, which uses market-capitalization rankings, current index membership and other eligibility criteria.

As a constituent of the Russell 2000® Index, Chaince Digital is also included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. FTSE Russell applies a rules-based style methodology to determine the relative growth and value weights of Russell 2000® constituents. The June 2026 reconstitution was the first cycle under FTSE Russell’s return to a semi-annual reconstitution schedule, under which the Russell US Indexes will now be rebalanced twice each year, in June and December. According to FTSE Russell, approximately US$12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes.

Shi Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc., commented, “We are pleased that Chaince Digital continues to be included in the Russell 2000® Index for a second consecutive year. Our focus remains on building real value across our core businesses — tokenized real-world assets, regulated brokerage, and AI-driven infrastructure — and pursuing durable, long-term growth for all shareholders.”

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince Digital provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting, and capital markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital-asset economy through compliant, scalable, and institutional-grade infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.chaincedigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. In particular, inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index may not result in increased institutional ownership, analyst coverage, trading liquidity, or investor visibility; any such effects may not be sustained; and the Company may not satisfy the eligibility criteria to maintain its membership at future reconstitutions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: chaince@iecapitalusa.com