BearCom Opens the First Integrator-Hosted Motorola Solutions ‘Experience’ Center

GARLAND, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BearCom, a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada, today announced the grand opening of the M10 Technology Center — the ﬁrst experience center operated by a national integrator focused exclusively on Motorola Solutions technology. The center, located at BearCom's corporate headquarters in Garland, Texas, is the ﬂagship facility of M10 Security, BearCom's newly dedicated division created to design, sell and support Motorola Solutions video security and access control for enterprise customers from demonstration to deployment. The grand opening features live demonstrations of Motorola Solutions' on-premise and cloud-native platforms.

"This is an integrator-hosted facility — not a manufacturer showroom,” said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, BearCom. “The people running the demos are the same people responsible for design, installation and long-term support. That accountability is what makes this different, and it's built on the strength of our longstanding relationship with Motorola Solutions which spans several decades."

As the largest Motorola Solutions channel partner in North America, BearCom has the national footprint and portfolio depth to support enterprise customers from initial demonstration through to long-term deployment.

"The M10 Technology Center gives enterprise customers a dedicated space to experience and evaluate Motorola Solutions technology in a fully-integrated, distraction-free environment," said Mark Schmidl, Senior Vice President, Global Video and Enterprise Sales, Motorola Solutions. "This level of commitment from BearCom reﬂects the kind of leadership that strengthens and supports our customers.”

The M10 Technology Center will serve as a national resource for customer demonstrations, technology training and industry events, accelerating enterprise adoption of video security and access control across education, healthcare, government, industrial and data-center markets. Future phases will expand the center's showcase, beyond its debut, to include the full ecosystem of Motorola Solutions security technologies.

About M10 Security

M10 Security is BearCom's dedicated physical security division, exclusively focused on Motorola Solutions video security and access control. A BearCom Company | powered by Motorola Solutions.

About BearCom

Founded in 1981, BearCom is a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada and the largest Motorola Solutions channel partner in North America. With 80+ locations and 1,300+ team members, BearCom delivers two-way radio, mission-critical communications, security, managed services, and data solutions to customers across a wide range of industries. For more information, visit bearcom.com.

Media Contact: Julio Rodríguez | VP, Security Solutions | julio.rodriguez@m10security.com

Media Assets: High-resolution photos, executive headshots, and logos available upon request