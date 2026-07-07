Cabrera Capital Welcomes New Public Finance and Municipal Sales Professionals, and Promotes Christine Santucci to Head of Municipal Sales

CHICAGO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabrera Capital Markets (CCM) today announced the addition of Vincent Jannetti to its Public Finance Banking division and Mark Droumbakis, to its Municipal Institutional Sales team, alongside the promotion of Christine Santucci to Head of Municipal Sales.

Vincent Jannetti joins the firm with more than 20 years of public finance and capital markets experience, having held leadership roles at Clarence Capital Partners, UBS Financial Services, and J.P. Morgan. He brings expertise advising municipal issuers and will focus on expanding CCM’s Public Finance platform and strengthening client relationships from the firm’s New York office.

Mark Droumbakis joins as Senior Vice President-Institutional Sales, bringing over 30 years of municipal securities, sales, and trading experience. Most recently at FTN Financial, Mark has a proven track record of business growth and client relationship management, supported by a long tenure at Citigroup Global Markets in senior sales and trading roles. He will also be based in New York.

“Our continued investment in top-tier talent reflects Cabrera’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients,” said Martin Cabrera Jr., Founder and CEO. “Vincent and Mark each bring unparalleled expertise and strong client relationships, while Christine’s leadership has been instrumental to our growth. Together, they position us for continued success.”

Christine Santucci’s promotion to Head of Sales reflects her consistent leadership, strong execution, and ability to build trust with clients and colleagues while elevating team performance.

“Christine has set the standard in sales across our desk, significantly strengthening our municipal platform,” said Thomas Rasmussen, Managing Director, Head of Municipal Capital Markets and Co-Head of Public Finance. “The team’s experience, collaboration, and client-first approach will contribute to expanding our capabilities and delivering results for our clients.”

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets (CCM) is a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. The firm is known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding clients’ expectations. CCM deals in numerous capital markets, including municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities.

More information can be found at www.cabreracapital.com

Media Contact

Shelby Harris

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sharris@cabreracapital.com