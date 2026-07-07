Axe Compute Inc. Joins Russell Microcap® Index, Reflecting Its Growth as a Publicly Traded AI Infrastructure Platform

PITTSBURGH, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), a neocloud AI infrastructure platform delivering dedicated enterprise GPU compute capacity at global scale, today announced that it was added to the Russell Microcap® Index, effective June 29, 2026, at the U.S. market open, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The semi-annual June reconstitution of the Russell U.S. Indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. The Russell Microcap® Index consists of the smallest 1,000 securities in the Russell 2000® Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market capitalization, and membership means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership remains in place until the next semi-annual reconstitution in December 2026. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes, rather than through company nomination.

"Being added to the Russell Microcap Index is a meaningful recognition of the progress we've made building Axe Compute into a scalable, publicly traded AI infrastructure platform," said Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer of Axe Compute.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors, both as the basis for index funds and exchange-traded products and as benchmarks for actively managed portfolios. As of May 2026, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider — making index membership a relevant signal for the investment community tracking small- and micro-cap equities.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Axe Compute Inc.

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or inventory limitations. Axe Compute gives enterprises and AI innovators choice across hardware, geography, and deployment speed through two delivery models, its immediate access program, providing the latest GPU compute options in as fast as 48 hours across 200-plus global locations, and the build program, enabling enterprises to access large-scale dedicated AI factories, all backed by enterprise-grade SLAs and support. Axe Compute is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit axecompute.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. Approximately $21.2 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit lseg.com/en/ftse-russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's commercial strategy, infrastructure scale, deployment capabilities, market positioning, and the anticipated benefits of index inclusion, including with respect to visibility, liquidity, and institutional ownership. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the execution and enforceability of customer agreements, hardware supply chain constraints, facility readiness, customer performance, macroeconomic conditions, competition, regulatory matters, continued index eligibility, and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, and Axe Compute undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Erin McMahon - ir@axecompute.com