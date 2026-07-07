Trust Stamp joins the European Union Semiconductor Initiative (IPCEI AST) with the Support of Malta Enterprise

ATLANTA, GA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), today announced that its Maltese subsidiary, Trust Stamp Malta Limited, has been selected as a direct participant in the Important Project of Common European Interest on Advanced Semiconductor Technologies (IPCEI AST), with the support of Malta Enterprise.

The IPCEI AST is a major, coordinated European initiative backed by participating EU Member States and their national authorities, with the objective of strengthening Europe's sovereignty, security and resilience across the advanced semiconductor value chain. Bringing together industry and research participants from across the EU, it is designed to accelerate the development and first industrial deployment of next-generation chip technologies. IPCEI is one of the EU's principal instruments for funding strategic technologies; its predecessor in microelectronics, IPCEI ME/CT, mobilised up to €8.1 billion in public funding across fourteen Member States. The overall funding envelope for the Advanced Semiconductor Technologies wave is still being finalised.

Trust Stamp's selection positions its privacy-first identity technology within this strategic effort by binding the identity of a device to a verified human identity, so that critical hardware can be trusted to operate only in authorised hands. This work will build on Trust Stamp's patented approach to irreversible biometric tokenization, which protects personal data while enabling strong, privacy-preserving authentication.

Trust Stamp's participation is anchored by two cooperation agreements planned to run over the project period (2027 - 2032), subject to formal approval:

A secure semiconductor identity platform: a collaboration to design a platform that links device identity to a verified human identity, combining hardware-rooted security (including memristor-based physically unclonable functions) with Trust Stamp's biometric tokenization to help prevent the unauthorised use of critical devices across communications, IoT and safety-critical systems.

AI-supported processing of neural signals: a collaboration exploring the AI-assisted processing and analysis of neural-signal data generated by an emerging biosignal-chip platform, paired with secure device authentication to protect highly sensitive data at the hardware level.

Trust Stamp's participation in the program has been made possible with the support of Malta Enterprise, Malta's national economic development agency, which coordinates and champions Malta's involvement in the IPCEI AST. Malta Enterprise's backing reflects a shared commitment to position Malta and its innovators within Europe's most strategic technology programmes, and to build a local ecosystem spanning industry and academic partners around advanced semiconductor and secure-identity technology.

Berta Pappenheim, a Trust Stamp Executive Director and the project lead commented, "Being selected as a direct participant in the program is an important milestone for Trust Stamp. It lets us bring our privacy-first identity technology to one of the European Union’s most strategic industrial programmes, working alongside strong international partners to ensure that critical devices can be trusted to operate only in authorised hands. We are especially excited to explore the emerging field of brain-computer interfaces and to bring our expertise to securing the uniquely sensitive neural datasets these systems generate. We are grateful to Malta Enterprise for the support that makes Malta's contribution possible, and we look forward to helping grow the local ecosystem around this work."

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai



About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

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