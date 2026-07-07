House of Doge Issues Mid-2026 Shareholder Letter Highlighting Achievements after Merger and Becoming a Nasdaq-Listed Platform

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the merger closing last week between House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation (NASDAQ: HODO) and Brag House Holdings Inc., House of Doge now operates as the core business of the combined company, with its equity holders holding majority ownership and Marco Margiotta appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

“Completing this merger is the foundation we have been building toward,” said Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. “Public market access gives us the capital and the visibility to scale our payments infrastructure, grow our sports portfolio, and continue building toward a future where ownership of real-world assets can be accessed by anyone.”

The shareholder letter reads as follows:

A Growing International Sports Portfolio

Our strategic sports investments have expanded. Earlier this month, we became the Principal Investor in the newly formed Milano Hockey Club, approved for admission to the international ICE Hockey League for the 2026/27 season and restoring top-level professional hockey to the city of Milan. Being a new team makes all the difference, driving its direction from the day it began will be an exciting and lucrative adventure. The addition follows our existing position as the second-largest owner and Principal Sponsor of HC Sierre in Switzerland who won the 2025/26 Sky Swiss League Championship, and our position as the largest equity holder in Italy's US Triestina Calcio 1918, a team with over 100 years of history that’s turning their luck around thanks to investment from House of Doge.

Together, this exciting sports portfolio forms the foundation of House of Doge's multi-club ownership strategy, which we view as a long-term driver of both fan engagement and balance sheet value for shareholders.

Expanding Global Payments Infrastructure

Our payments business has executed on multiple fronts over the past few weeks. On June 1, we announced a partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, to integrate Dogecoin into Paxos' enterprise-grade crypto brokerage and custody infrastructure, a network that supports digital asset access for platforms including PayPal, Venmo, Interactive Brokers, and Mercado Libre, extending Dogecoin's potential reach to hundreds of millions of users across more than 150 countries.

On June 9, we announced a partnership with MoonPay to enable Dogecoin payments across more than 6,000 merchants. The partnership will power ÐOGE Pay, their Dogecoin-first merchant acceptance platform.

Together, these partnerships extend our payments infrastructure beyond its own platform, complementing the direct-to-consumer foundation established by the Such app.

Such: House of Doge's Direct-to-Consumer Platform Goes Live

In May, we launched the beta of Such, its flagship direct-to-consumer mobile application and the first live deployment of its payments and commerce infrastructure. The Such beta is the introduction of our future digital banking app functioning as our product incubation environment. Consumer features are tested and refined within the app before being embedded into the company's B2B partner integrations, allowing new products to be validated with real users before being scaled across the broader payments ecosystem.

Our Asset Management Strategy

We partnered with 21Shares across their regulated Dogecoin exchange-traded products, including the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), which began trading in January 2026 and has been integrated with Robinhood to broaden retail access further. Since our treasury strategy began CleanCore has since made the strategic decision to redirect its focus toward data center and AI infrastructure investment which is an exciting direction, and one we fully support.

Three priorities shape the rest of 2026: our Dogecoin global debit card (in active development, targeting a broad global payment network); real-world asset tokenization starting with our sports clubs; and tokenized fan engagement across those clubs. Our revenue model spans ETF economics from support services fees, payments infrastructure, brand licensing, and sports-based commerce, each pillar now operational in some form.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to sharing what comes next.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations concerning the outlook for our business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, as well as any information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements

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