Refrigeration School, Inc. to Become Tulsa Welding School in Arizona, Honoring More Than 60 Years of Excellence

PHOENIX, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa Welding School, a leading provider of specialized career education, announces the Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI), one of Arizona's most respected skilled trades training institutions, will change its name to Tulsa Welding School (TWS) in Arizona, effective July 20, 2026. This move is part of a strategic initiative to unify its campuses under a single national brand while preserving the legacy that has served Arizona students, employers and communities for more than six decades.

The evolution coincides with a significant campus expansion slated to break ground in the fall and continued investment in career-focused training programs in electrical, welding and HVAC/refrigeration designed to meet the growing demand for skilled trades professionals across Arizona and the nation.

Founded in 1965, RSI has trained generations of trades professionals and earned a reputation for excellence in hands-on education. While the institution's name will change, its mission, programs, instructors, and commitment to student success remain unchanged.

"For more than 60 years, RSI has helped shape Arizona's skilled workforce and transform lives through career-focused education," said TWS CEO Bill Nance. "This transition honors that remarkable legacy while positioning our Arizona campus for future growth. By bringing our schools together under the Tulsa Welding School brand, we are able to expand opportunities for students and employers and leverage the resources of a nationally recognized institution, all while preserving the values and educational excellence that have defined RSI for generations."

The rebrand underscores the school's evolution beyond its original refrigeration-focused roots. Today, students train for careers in welding, HVAC/refrigeration and electrical fields through programs designed to prepare graduates for some of the nation's most in-demand industries.

Students attending TWS in Arizona will continue to benefit from:

Hands-on training and industry-relevant curriculum

Experienced instructors and student support services

Expanded educational resources and campus investments

Enhanced employer connections and career opportunities

Increased visibility through Tulsa Welding School - a nationally recognized skilled trades brand with a 75-year legacy



Current RSI students will experience a seamless transition, with no changes to their education, program offerings, course schedules, or graduation timelines. All diplomas, transcripts, and credentials earned under the RSI name will continue to reflect the value and reputation associated with the school's longstanding history and accreditation.

Arizona employers who have hired RSI graduates for decades say the transition reinforces the school's continued role in supporting the state's workforce needs.

"As someone who graduated from RSI and now hires skilled technicians, I know the value of the education students receive," said Jesse Keenan, founder and owner of Semper Fi Heating and Cooling. "The name may be changing, but the quality of the training, the instructors, and the graduates remains the same. This transition creates even greater opportunities for students by connecting them to a nationally recognized brand and an expanded employer network, while giving employers continued access to well-prepared talent."

Alumni also see the transition as a continuation of RSI's longstanding commitment to student success.

"As an RSI graduate, I'm proud of what the school's name has represented here," said Isaac Sackett, Class of 2024, now a Lead Service Technician at Howard Air and Plumbing. "The name may be changing, but the education, hands-on training and work opportunities that helped launch my career remain the same. I see this as building on RSI's legacy and helping more students discover the opportunities available as a skilled trades professional."

During the transition period, some communications will refer to the campus as 'Tulsa Welding School, formerly RSI' to ensure clarity for students, alumni, employers and community partners. The expanded campus and unified brand position TWS to continue addressing critical workforce shortages in the skilled trades while creating greater opportunities for students seeking rewarding, hands-on careers.

Nance added, "As Arizona's need for skilled trades professionals continues to grow at a rapid pace, this next chapter allows us to build on RSI's extraordinary foundation while creating even more pathways for students to pursue meaningful careers and for employers to access the talent they need through Tulsa Welding School."

Media Contact:

LAVIDGE PR

StrataTech@lavidge.com

About Tulsa Welding School (TWS)

For more than 75 years, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) has been the premier destination for training the next generation of skilled trades professionals. Students gain practical experience and the technical expertise needed to launch rewarding careers and help power the nation’s workforce, with programs in welding, HVAC/refrigeration, and electrical.

With campuses in Tulsa, Jacksonville, Houston, Phoenix, the Dallas Metro area and the Atlanta Metro area, TWS serves students across the country while helping meet the growing demand for skilled workers in essential industries including manufacturing, construction, energy and infrastructure. Through immersive, career-focused training, TWS is helping shape the future of America's skilled workforce. TWS is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and our campuses include institutions ranked in the Top 5% of 4,600 institutions for 10-year ROI. For more information, visit http://www.tws.edu/campus/phoenix.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f90ce00d-5102-488f-bd5d-2f90a5f5bbaf