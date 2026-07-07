Prediction Markets Enter Hyper-Growth Phase as Billions Flow into the Future of Forecasting

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The prediction markets sector is rapidly expanding in the digital finance and information field. These platforms allow users to trade contracts based on the likelihood of future events, pooling collective knowledge to generate real-time probability forecasts. The industry's growth is being driven by increased regulatory clarity in specific domains, advancements in blockchain technology, and a growing interest from institutions in innovative prediction tools. Analysts predict that the global prediction market industry, currently estimated at $2–4 billion in annual market activity, will grow significantly to reach $20–30 billion by the early 2030s, with some forecasts suggesting even larger markets as adoption becomes more widespread. While projections vary, most anticipate consistent double-digit annual growth rates fueled by new consumer, business, and financial applications. Active Companies in the markets today include: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT).

Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of regulated event contract markets and prediction platforms, the integration of blockchain-based prediction systems with lower transaction costs, corporate demand for predictive tools to enhance strategic planning and risk management, an increase in retail participation due to mobile-friendly trading experiences, and the use of AI and data analytics to improve market efficiency and predictive accuracy.

Beyond financial benefits, prediction markets offer value by improving decision-making processes across various sectors. Businesses can use them to forecast product launches, sales trends, economic changes, and operational risks, while governments and research institutions can leverage them for policy evaluation and public health planning. As regulations evolve and user engagement expands, prediction markets are poised to become a fundamental element of the global predictive landscape, presenting significant opportunities for exchanges, technology providers, institutional investors, and enterprise software companies seeking data-driven predictive insights.

Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) Markets to Enter US Prediction Markets Through Partnership backed by Crypto.com

Letter of Intent with Foris DAX FCM LLC, operating as OG Broker, which is backed by Crypto.com, to launch a sports focused prediction market experience through a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse in the United States, targeting an addressable market estimated to exceed $1 trillion in annual trading volume.

Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Foris DAX FCM LLC operating as OG Broker, a registered Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) and related entity of Crypto.com. The LOI contemplates a relationship with the North American Derivatives Exchange Inc., which operates the prediction markets brands of OG Prediction Markets and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America and a clearing relationship with OG Broker intended to support the Company's planned offering of sports-based event contracts to participants in the United States (the “Partnership”).

Under the Partnership, Prospect Markets will introduce US participants to CFTC regulated event contracts through OG Broker marking the Company's entry into the United States, the world's largest prediction markets opportunity.

"Partnering with OG Broker is the moment Prospect goes from vision to reality in the US. Our mission is to make every sports moment tradable, and this gives us the infrastructure to prove it at the scale the American market demands." — Johnny Chen, Founder and CEO, Prospect Markets

“We are excited to partner with Prospect Markets as they look to enter the growing US prediction market landscape. This partnership underscores our commitment to expanding a compliant digital asset and derivatives ecosystem that offers U.S. participants unparalleled trust and transparency.” — Steve Humenik, Chief Legal Officer, OG and EVP and Global Head of Legal for Prediction and Capital Markets of Crypto.com.

Subject to the execution of definitive agreements and any applicable regulatory approvals, the parties are targeting a product launch in Q3 2026. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. by visiting: https://prospectmarkets.com/news.

Key growth drivers include:

Expansion of regulated event contract markets and prediction exchanges.

Increased adoption of blockchain-based prediction platforms with lower transaction costs.

Enterprise demand for forecasting tools that improve strategic planning and risk management.

Growing retail participation fueled by mobile-first trading experiences.

Integration of AI and data analytics to enhance market efficiency and forecasting accuracy.





Additional industry news from around the markets include:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, after market close. Robinhood will host a video call with Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev and Chief Financial Officer Shiv Verma to discuss its results at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. The video call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. The event will also be live streamed to YouTube and X.com via Robinhood’s official channels, @RobinhoodApp, and within the Robinhood mobile app. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available at investors.robinhood.com.

Ahead of the call, Robinhood shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2026-q2 to submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

As the World Cup kicks off across North America this summer, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) recently announced more ways for fans to get in on the action with DraftKings through nationwide watch events, enhanced platform offerings, and exciting promotions alongside new commercial campaigns featuring global soccer stars Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Alex Morgan.

DraftKings will bring the excitement of the tournament to fans from coast to coast with watch events in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Hoboken. Open to guests 21+, the events will feature live match viewing experiences, special appearances, giveaways and interactive activations designed to deepen engagement while connecting fans with DraftKings’ industry-leading platform.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) reported progress across the Everything Exchange, stablecoins and payments, and onchain adoption — serving consumers, developers, agents, institutions, banks, and government agencies as the most trusted name in crypto. Everything Exchange: Coinbase reaches all-time high crypto trading volume market share:

Coinbase crypto trading volume market share increased to 8.6%, a new all-time high driven by product innovation and derivatives growth.

Coinbase continues to hold more crypto than any platform in the world, securely storing 12% of global crypto assets.

Coinbase derivatives trading volume TTM grew 169% year-over-year, driven by increasing consumer and institutional adoption, with retail derivatives surpassing $200 million in annualized revenue, a new all-time high.

Coinbase prediction markets reached $100 million in annualized revenue in March (first two full months live) following U.S. launch, one of its fastest scaling products ever, driven by strong retail interest.

FanDuel Predicts, part of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT), announced an expanded event contract offering with new sports and entertainment contracts and combination event contracts through Crypto.com's CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse, OG Prediction Markets. This broadens the types of markets customers can engage with and enhances the overall set of available products.

“FanDuel Predicts was built to deliver a best-in-class prediction market experience to our customers,” said James Cooper, Senior Vice President, Flywheel and New Ventures at FanDuel. “These additional product sets give our customers more choices by expanding the breadth of sports and entertainment contracts on our platform.”

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SOURCE: Market News Updates