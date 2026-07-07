Virginia Fiber Express Networks Advances Licensing and Permitting for Phase 1 of a State-Wide Fiber Network

RESTON, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Fiber Express Networks LLC (VFE Networks), a wholly owned subsidiary of Infraforward Strategies LLC, announces the successful securing of Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and Interexchange Carrier (IXC) operating licenses and Land Use permit from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Having achieved these milestones, VFE Networks, in collaboration with its Virginia-based partners Express Technologies Inc. (Express-tek) and S&N Infrastructure, Inc ., is moving forward with its official launch of Phase 1 of a planned five-phase, fiber optic network connecting multiple areas of Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland.

Phase 1 delivers a new 126-mile diverse fiber route from Northern Virginia to Richmond-Sandston. The route is engineered to use rights-of-way other than Interstate 95, providing a redundant path that hyperscalers, AI centers, MTDCs, network service providers and data center developers require as Northern Virginia faces growing constraints in land, power and space and connectivity.

According to industry advisor and founder of Edgeology, Adam Noll, “Fiber connectivity has evolved from a secondary engineering consideration into one of the most strategic assets in AI and cloud infrastructure. In today’s market, diverse dark fiber is not only a constraining factor for new data center development, it's an ROI multiplier that determines scalability, resiliency, and long-term asset value.”

VFE Networks will offer conduit and dark fiber IRUs and capacity leases to include dark fiber, waves and spectrum services. It is now among the first carriers to design its network for 800G and 1600G DWDM waves: AI-ready and built for inference at the edge.

“These licenses and permit unlock our ability to build and operate infrastructure designed for the demands of the data center industry pushing south out of an increasingly constrained Northern Virginia market,” said Joel M. Allen , CEO of Virginia Fiber Express Networks. “Our diverse, non-I-95/ Route 1 route and interconnected network phases reflect a commitment to infrastructure that is resilient, future-proof and purpose-built to support autonomous network deployment while being aligned with Virginia’s long-term support of broadband expansion.”

Express-tek brings two generations of fiber optic engineering and permitting expertise to Phase 1, while S&N Infrastructure contributes over 40 years of specialty communications construction experience across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Together, the three organizations form a vertically integrated team built for large-scale fiber deployment.

“Our local knowledge of Virginia’s right-of-way landscape positions VFE Networks to move efficiently from licensure to construction,” said Stephen Brown , President of Express-tek. “Two generations of engineering and permitting expertise go into every route we design, and we are proud to help build infrastructure that will define the region’s digital future.”

“S&N has built and maintained communications networks across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for over 40 years, and we know how to execute in Virginia,” said Sean Davis , President & CEO of S&N Infrastructure. “This project is a meaningful step forward for the Commonwealth’s digital infrastructure, and we are committed to bringing the same reliability we are known for to Phase 1.”

With these operator licenses and initial permit now complete, VFE Networks and its partners advance construction commencement and a targeted Ready for Service date in 2027. Phase 1 is the first segment of a six-phase network designed to connect current and future data center campuses in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast with diverse, high-capacity fiber infrastructure and services.

To learn more about Virginia Fiber Express Networks, visit vfenet.net .

To learn more about Express-tek, visit express-tek.com .

To learn more about S&N Infrastructure, visit sncomm.com .

For immediate inquiries about this new route and adjacent network opportunities, email: contact@Infraforward.net .

About Virginia Fiber Express Networks (Reston, VA)

Virginia Fiber Express Networks LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infraforward Strategies LLC, both registered in Virginia with offices in Reston, delivers carrier-neutral, AI-ready fiber infrastructure across Virginia and neighboring states. Supports the growth of existing and new data center campuses with multiple conduits and high fiber count cable. Visit vfenet.net .

About Express-tek (Fredericksburg, VA)

Founded in 2002, Express-tek provides engineering, design, permitting, and construction support for fiber optic networks and integrated systems. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the company serves clients across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. Visit express-tek.com .

About S&N Infrastructure (Louisa, VA)

S&N Infrastructure is a Louisa, VA based turnkey infrastructure partner primarily focused on maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new construction services for communications and electric utilities infrastructure. S&N services many of the largest telecom and power distribution providers in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and has been a trusted partner in the region for over 40 years. For more information, please visit www.sncomm.com .

Media Contact:

Kathy Malpica

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: VFE@imillerpr.com