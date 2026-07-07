The Wilmington Group Launches OneWaste℠, a Fully Managed Waste and Recycling Service for Multi-Site Operations

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wilmington Group, a leading recycling, secure destruction, and managed waste services provider, today announced the launch of OneWaste℠, a fully managed waste and recycling service for organizations operating across multiple locations. OneWaste centralizes vendor relationships, contracts, and service issues under one dedicated partner, eliminating the complexity that has long made waste management a drain on multi-site businesses.





Unlike asset-light brokers that manage contracts from behind a desk, OneWaste owns and operates its own recycling plants, providing operational credibility and aligning its incentives with clients’ rather than landfill volume. Clients receive one accountable partner across every location, continuous invoice auditing and payment processing, annual rate benchmarking, and a 24-hour resolution target, built for any organization managing waste across multiple locations, where fragmented vendor relationships routinely drive cost overruns and reporting failures.

“Most waste programs aren’t broken because of bad providers. They’re broken because nobody truly owns the problem,” said Tom Owston, Division President. “We put our people front and center, supported by technology rather than replaced by it. Our roots are in managing highly complex material streams. As we’ve expanded into broader managed waste services, we’ve become brilliant at the basics and in this industry, that’s exactly what’s been missing.”

OneWaste operates nationally: nine Wilmington Group recycling plants anchor the network, backed by reciprocal arrangements across the country, giving pricing leverage and capacity resilience.

“OneWaste is the natural next step for everything we’ve built over the past five decades,” said Jeff Snyder, CEO of The Wilmington Group. “Our competitors are racing to replace people with technology, not empower them. We think that’s the wrong race to run. Relationships built on trust and accountability outlast any contract.”

About OneWaste℠

OneWaste℠, powered by The Wilmington Group, is a fully managed waste and recycling service for multi-site operators, centralizing every vendor relationship, contract, and service issue under one accountable partner, combining broker-level flexibility with the credibility of an actual plant operator. Learn more at onewaste.com.

About The Wilmington Group



Founded in 1977, The Wilmington Group processes close to two million tons of material annually, delivering fiber, plastics, and metal recycling, secure destruction, and logistics and sustainability services. Learn more at thewilmingtongroup.com.

Media Inquiries:

press@thewilmingtongroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5401b237-0d82-4b84-8c4a-d6c2a6ea4d39