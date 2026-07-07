Worldwide NFT, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board and Appointment of Charles Haywood as First Member

McLEAN, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) (“WNFT”) (“Company”) announces that the Company has formed an advisory board to provide advice and counsel to CEO Jay Wright. Charles Haywood, a successful entrepreneur in the manufacturing industry, has agreed to join as its first member.

Mr. Haywood founded and led Mansfield-King (“MK”), an Indianapolis, Indiana, manufacturer of personal care products. MK became one of the leading contract manufacturers in the United States before being sold to a private equity-backed firm in 2020. Previously, Mr. Haywood was a securities and mergers and acquisitions attorney with Foley & Lardner in Chicago after serving as a judicial clerk for United States Seventh Circuit Judge Michael Kanne. Mr. Haywood earned both his MBA and JD from the University of Chicago after receiving his Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

“I am very excited to have Charles’ insightful perspective on strategy, financial optimization, and growth,” said Jay Wright, CEO of WNFT. “He built an extraordinary company at MK, and I’m confident that he will add significant value to WNFT as our first advisory board member.”

“Jay has a strong track record of success in the public markets, and I look forward to helping him grow WNFT into a large, profitable business which advances American interests,” said Charles Haywood.

About Worldwide NFT, Inc.

Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring strong operating companies, including looking to make accretive acquisitions in defense, tech, manufacturing, or related industries. -.https://www.wnft.us/.

Cautionary statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as “plan,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” and “is expected,” and similar language are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the company’s ability to find, finance, and close accretive acquisitions. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Contact Info:

Jay Wright, CEO

Worldwide NFT, Inc.

301.524.4759

jwright@wnft.us

www.wnft.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1455d77c-6b82-4025-bcd8-3ee7f13a87e2